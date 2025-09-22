Society Theatre Collective Inc

SPOOKY DAYS: Cheap Date Live

21 A Clinton St

New York, NY 10002, USA

General Malaise Ticket
$45

Ticket to the event

Mild Anxiety Ticket
$80

Ticket to event, a stress ball, and a shout-out on our social media for being a SUPPORTER of the ARTS in these chaotic times!

Deeply Concerned Ticket
$250

Ticket to event, a stress ball, a shout-out on our social media, two comp tickets to our next show "Entanglement," and a company member will periodically whisper soothing affirmations in your ear throughout the evening!

Debilitating Nerves Ticket
$500

Ticket to event, stress ball, a shout-out on our social media, two comp tickets to our next show "Entanglement," a thank you in our program as being an official SOCIETY Theatre Patron, and a company member will periodically whisper soothing affirmations / give you a gentle hand massage throughout the evening!

Abject Terror Ticket
$1,000

Ticket to event, a stress ball, a shout-out on our social media, two comp tickets to our next show "Entanglement," a thank you in our program as being an official SOCIETY Theatre Patron, a walk on role in our show (no rehearsal needed), and a reassuring cuddle from Resident Alien star Meredith Garretson!!!

