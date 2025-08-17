Spooky History Tour

St Paul, OR 97137, USA
$
6 and 8 PM Spooky History Tours - Take a guided ghost walk through Newell Pioneer Village and hear chilling tales of Oregon’s haunted past. This tour blends real history with eerie folklore as you explore cabins, a one-room schoolhouse, and the famously haunted Newell House.
Ghost Seekers: VIP Paranormal Experience - Join us at 10 PM for an exclusive, after-hours paranormal investigation. Use ghost-hunting tools to explore the most active buildings and search for real signs of the supernatural in this immersive, unscripted experience.
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing