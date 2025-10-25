Please Note:
Parents are required to stay and supervise their children during the campfire event for safety reasons. This event involves an open flame, and all participants must follow staff instructions at all times.
All ticket sales are non-refundable, as proceeds help support Learning Beyond Boundaries programs and facility costs.
Thank you for helping us make this a safe and magical evening for everyone! 🔥👻
This ticket is required for adults attending Spooky Stories Around the Campfire with their children. There is no charge for adults, but registration helps us plan for seating and refreshments.
Adults must remain on-site to supervise their children during the event.
