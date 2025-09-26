2025 Spooky Stroll Annual Raffle

Hosted by
About this raffle
Kick back with a taste of Seminole Heights. Enjoy a cozy gift basket from Grassroots Kava House packed with local flavor
Raffle basket for the raffle valued at $100. There's a $50 gift card, a hat and a bag of coffee.
A curated wine and beer basket from Jug & Bottle. everything you need to unwind and enjoy a relaxed evening at home.
Contents: Gift basket with 3 bottles of wine and 2 6-packs $100 value
Make it a night out with dinner at Rooster & the Till, a bottle of wine to share, and treats from Ology Brewing. The perfect combo for a fun night in the Heights.
Contents: (Rooster & the Till) $50 + bottle of wine
(Ology Brewing) Branded tulip glass, branded stickers, kookie, sunglasses, $15 gift card
A perfect pick for a small business owner or creative. Get a custom banner and design credit from PostNet.
Contents: Includes 1 vinyl 5x3 banner ($82.50 value) and 1 hour of graphic design if needed ($60 value)
Find your calm with this wellness duo. Enjoy two yoga classes at Lucky Cat Yoga and reset your energy with a reiki session from Milagros Wellness.
Contents: (Lucky Cat Yoga) gift certificate for two classes ($50 value)
(Milagros Wellness) Certificate for Reiki Tune up ($111 value)
Spend a day in the city with tickets to the Glazer Children’s Museum and Stageworks Theater. Start with hands-on fun at the museum then catch a show to wrap it up.
Contents: (Glazer Children's Museum) family 4-pack of admission tickets ($99.80 value)
Enjoy a fun day at ZooTampa with two general admission tickets.
Contents: Two General Admission Tickets ($99 value)
Explore your creative side with a family pass to Great Explorations!
Contents: Free admission for for family of 4 ($48 value)
Membership with guest passes to the Imagine Museum. Explore stunning glass art, spark curiosity, and spend a day surrounded by creativity.
Contents: one Friends & Family Membership ($250 value) and four guest passes ($60 value)
Sip and sparkle. Enjoy a wine tasting for four at Cooper’s Hawk and take home a beautiful pair of earrings from Kendra Scott. Perfect for a little wine and shine.
Contents: (Cooper's Hawk) Lux Tasting for 4 ($60 value)
(Kendra Scott) Emilie Drop Earrings ($45 value)
Fuel your day with gift cards from Chipotle and Foxtail Coffee! Perfect for a quick bite and your favorite caffeine fix.
Contents: (Chipotle) gift cards for two free entrées and one order of chips with queso
(Foxtail coffee) $20 gift card
Jumpstart your morning with a gift basket filled with Dunkin’ coffee, treats, and all the essentials to brighten your day.
Contents: Dunkin’ gift bucket filled with coffee, pens, chapstick, gift cards, and a keychain ($150 value)
Plan a fun-filled getaway with tickets to the Golisano Children’s Museum of Naples, where curiosity, creativity, and play come together.
Contents: 4 museum admission passes ($100 value)
Bring imagination to life with two admission tickets to the Crayola Experience in Orlando, a full day of color, creativity, and hands-on fun for all ages.
Contents: 2 admission tickets ($60 value)
Refresh your routine with a three-month clothing membership from Valhalla and 2 pilates sessions from Hourglass Pilates.
Contents: (Valhalla) 3 month membership ($147 value)
(Hourglass pilates: 2 free pilates classes ($84 value)
A feel-good combo featuring a gift basket from Wawa .
Contents: shirts, 2 cups with lids, 3 coupons for free items, Wawa soft lunchbox ($40 value)
Enjoy a refined local outing with two Sarasota Opera tickets
Contents: 2 tickets ($100 value)
Keel Farms tour and tasting. A perfect mix of culture, wine, and charm.
Contents: Certificate for a tour and tasting experience for four guests ($120 value)
Experience the best of Tampa Bay with tickets to the Florida Aquarium and Florida Studio Theatre. Dive into underwater wonders, then enjoy a night of live entertainment for the perfect mix of adventure and culture.
Contents: (Florida Aquarium) Four (4) General Admission Tickets ($160 value)
(Florida Studio Theater) Certificates for 2 tickets ($80 value)
Enjoy an elevated tasting experience with a private wine class from Total Wine.
Contents: certificate for Private Wine Class ($600 value)
Enjoy a tequila tasting for six at Splitsville. A fun, flavorful way to sip, sample, and celebrate.
Contents: Tequila tasting experience for six guests.
This one’s for the sports fans. Enjoy a future Pittsburg Pirates/Bradenton Marauders game with four tickets, take home a Paul Skenes bobblehead, and grab a meal at Duffy’s to round out the day.
Contents: (Pittsburg Pirates) 2026 Marauders Ticket Vouchers (4) and Bradenton Marauders Paul Skenes bobble head ($70 value)
(Duffys) gift card ($25 value)
Keep your smile glowing with a professional-grade whitening kit, courtesy of Seminole Heights Family Dentistry. It's the perfect refresh for your pearly whites.
Contents: certificate for whitening kit
Get ready for a day of play. Hit the tee line at Top Golf, then cheer on the Tampa Bay Rowdies at your next favorite match.
Contents: game play certificate ($50 value)
(Rowdies) 4 tickets ($176 value)
Blast off for a day of discovery with four tickets to the Kennedy Space Center, where space exploration comes to life
Treat yourself to a little luxury with this fabulous raffle package from Disco Dolls. You'll get a giftcard for services ($100 value), a giftcar for our retail shop ($25 value), and mini shampoo and conditioner ($20 value)
