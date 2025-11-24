Sport Air Racing League, Inc.'s Memberships

Sport Air Racing League, Inc.

Sport Air Racing League, Inc.

Membership - Full
$150

Valid until February 26, 2027

As a full member, you can reserve your race number, participate in all SARL races for the year, and accumulate points toward a national championship title.

Membership - Provisional
$40

Valid until February 26, 2027

You will be eligible to participate in one SARL race but will not accumulate points.

Upgrade to full membership
$110

Renews yearly on: January 2

If you decide to enter more races after purchasing a provisional membership, use this option to become a full member.

