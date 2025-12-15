Sporting Clay Shoot - 2026

Hosted by
About this event
Enjoy a day of competitive sporting clay shooting as an individual or be added to a team the day of the shoot! Your ticket includes a light breakfast and coffee at registration, ammo, soda/water while shooting, hearing and eye protection, a gourmet shrimp boil and BBQ lunch with adult beverages included.
Enjoy a day of competitive sporting clay shooting with your team! Your tickets include a light breakfast and coffee at registration, ammo, soda/water while shooting, hearing and eye protection, a gourmet shrimp boil and BBQ lunch with adult beverages included.
Your logo will be displayed at your designated shooting station as well as included tin the sponsor banner located at the event tent.
Your logo will be displayed on the "Steel Shot Sponsor" banner at the event. We will also mention your sponsorship in several social media posts leading up to the event.
Your logo will be displayed on the "High Brass Sponsor" banner at the event. We will also mention your sponsorship in several social media posts leading up to the event. This Sponsorship level includes 1 shooting team.
Your logo will be displayed on the main title banner at the event. We will also mention your sponsorship in all social media posts leading up to the event. This sponsorship level includes 2 shooting teams.
