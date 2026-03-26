Texas Brigade Baseball

Hosted by

Texas Brigade Baseball

About this event

Sporting Clay Tournament

11400 FM 2854 Rd

Conroe, TX 77304, USA

Team of Four Shooters
$800
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Enter as a team and enjoy a full round of sporting clays together. Registration includes event participation and catered lunch for all four shooters.

Individual Shooter
$225

Includes a full round of sporting clays and catered lunch.

Tournament Station Sponsor
$200

Promote your business while supporting the Texas Brigade. Station sponsors receive signage at a shooting station and recognition during the event.

Brigade Sponsor
$500

Spring 2026 Sponsorship Opportunity

Social media shout-out (Facebook & Instagram)

Personalized plaque recognizing your support

Brigade Booster
$1,000

Spring 2026 Sponsorship Opportunity

Social media shout-out (Facebook & Instagram)

Personalized plaque recognizing your support

Name or business logo listed on our team website

Brigade Partner
$2,500

Spring 2026 Sponsorship Opportunity

Social media shout-out (Facebook & Instagram)

Personalized plaque recognizing your support

Name or business logo listed on our team website

Small banner (3x5) displayed at the Texas Brigade

facility for one season

Brigade MVP
$3,500

Spring 2026 Sponsorship Opportunity

Social media shout-out (Facebook & Instagram)

Personalized plaque recognizing your support

Name or business logo listed on our team website

Small banner (3x5) displayed at the Texas Brigade facility

for one season

Business name featured on a sponsor sign at the entry of

Texas Brigade-hosted tournaments

Brigade Elite Sponsor
$5,000

Spring 2026 Sponsorship Opportunity:

Social media shout-out (Facebook & Instagram)

Personalized plaque recognizing your support

Name or business logo listed on our team website

Large banner (4x8) displayed in the Brigade batting facility

for one season

Business name featured on a sponsor sign at the entry of

Texas Brigade-hosted tournaments

Custom Texas Brigade Swag Bag

Add a donation for Texas Brigade Baseball

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