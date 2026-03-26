Sporting Clay Tournament

About this event
Enter as a team and enjoy a full round of sporting clays together. Registration includes event participation and catered lunch for all four shooters.
Includes a full round of sporting clays and catered lunch.
Promote your business while supporting the Texas Brigade. Station sponsors receive signage at a shooting station and recognition during the event.
Spring 2026 Sponsorship Opportunity
Social media shout-out (Facebook & Instagram)
Personalized plaque recognizing your support
Spring 2026 Sponsorship Opportunity
Social media shout-out (Facebook & Instagram)
Personalized plaque recognizing your support
Name or business logo listed on our team website
Spring 2026 Sponsorship Opportunity
Social media shout-out (Facebook & Instagram)
Personalized plaque recognizing your support
Name or business logo listed on our team website
Small banner (3x5) displayed at the Texas Brigade
facility for one season
Spring 2026 Sponsorship Opportunity
Social media shout-out (Facebook & Instagram)
Personalized plaque recognizing your support
Name or business logo listed on our team website
Small banner (3x5) displayed at the Texas Brigade facility
for one season
Business name featured on a sponsor sign at the entry of
Texas Brigade-hosted tournaments
Spring 2026 Sponsorship Opportunity:
Social media shout-out (Facebook & Instagram)
Personalized plaque recognizing your support
Name or business logo listed on our team website
Large banner (4x8) displayed in the Brigade batting facility
for one season
Business name featured on a sponsor sign at the entry of
Texas Brigade-hosted tournaments
Custom Texas Brigade Swag Bag
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!