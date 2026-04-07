Hesed Worldwide Sporting Clay Tournament June 2026

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About this event
Kingsbury, Texas 78638
100 targets, single meal ticket, belt buckle awards for highest scores
100 targets each, 4 meal tickets, belt buckle awards for highest scores
1 meal ticket
IF SPONSORING, PLEASE EMAIL YOUR LOGO TO US. 2 meal tickets, 1 sign at the pavilion, recognition on social media, during meal, and at wards ceremony.
IF SPONSORING, PLEASE EMAIL YOUR LOGO TO US. 4-man team, 4 meal tickets, 1 sign at a station, recognition on social media, during meal, and at awards ceremony.
IF SPONSORING, PLEASE EMAIL YOUR LOGO TO US. 4-man team, 4 meal tickets, 1 sign at the pavilion, 1 sign at a station, recognition on social media, during meal, and at awards ceremony.
$
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