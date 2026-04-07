Hesed Worldwide

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Hesed Worldwide

About this event

Hesed Worldwide Sporting Clay Tournament June 2026

12601 FM 20

Kingsbury, Texas 78638

Individual Shooter
$200

100 targets, single meal ticket, belt buckle awards for highest scores

4-Man Team
$750

100 targets each, 4 meal tickets, belt buckle awards for highest scores

Non-participant Lunch
$10

1 meal ticket

Hospitality Sponsor
$750

IF SPONSORING, PLEASE EMAIL YOUR LOGO TO US. 2 meal tickets, 1 sign at the pavilion, recognition on social media, during meal, and at wards ceremony.

Course Sponsor
$2,000

IF SPONSORING, PLEASE EMAIL YOUR LOGO TO US. 4-man team, 4 meal tickets, 1 sign at a station, recognition on social media, during meal, and at awards ceremony.

Title Sponsor
$3,000

IF SPONSORING, PLEASE EMAIL YOUR LOGO TO US. 4-man team, 4 meal tickets, 1 sign at the pavilion, 1 sign at a station, recognition on social media, during meal, and at awards ceremony.

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