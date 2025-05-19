Benefit Oyster Roast

2467 N Williston Rd

Florence, SC 29506, USA

Single Ticket Admission
$55

Includes One Ticket

Couple Ticket Admission
$100

Includes Two Tickets

Gold Sponsor
$750

-Includes eight free tickets.

-Individual banner signage at the entrance.

-Social Media recognition.

-Oyster Table sign.

Silver Sponsor
$500

-Includes five free tickets.

-Social Media recognition.

-Oyster Table sign.

-Name will go on a signage displaying all silver sponsors.

Bronze Sponsor
$250

-Includes two free tickets.

-Social Media recognition.

-Name will go on a signage displaying all bronze sponsors.

Add a donation for Shepherd's Light

