Sporting Clays for Kids 2026

• One team of six (6) complete with ammunition and participant gifts for all shooters. • Sponsor banner at event and company name and logo in program. • Attendance at dinner and awards reception. • Carts provided for all shooters

• One team of six (6) complete with ammunition and participant gifts for all shooters. • Sponsor banner at event and company name and logo in program. • Attendance at dinner and awards reception. • Carts provided for all shooters

More details...