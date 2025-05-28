Sporting Clays for Kids 2026

• One (1) team of six complete with ammunition and participant gifts for all shooters
• Company logo on all station sponsorships signs, event banner and logo in program
• Recognition in social media and press releases
• Carts provided for all shooters
• One (1) team of six complete with ammunition and participant gifts for all shooters
• Company logo on all station sponsorships signs, event banner and logo in program
• Recognition in social media and press releases
• Carts provided for all shooters
DINNER SPONSOR
$7,000
• One team of six (6) complete with ammunition and participant gifts for all shooters
• Company logo on event banner and logo in program
• Carts provided for all shooters
• One team of six (6) complete with ammunition and participant gifts for all shooters
• Company logo on event banner and logo in program
• Carts provided for all shooters
BAR SPONSOR
$6,500
• One team of six (6) complete with ammunition and participant gifts for all shooters.
• Sponsor banner at event and company name and logo in program.
• Attendance at dinner and awards reception.
• Carts provided for all shooters
• One team of six (6) complete with ammunition and participant gifts for all shooters.
• Sponsor banner at event and company name and logo in program.
• Attendance at dinner and awards reception.
• Carts provided for all shooters
AMMO SPONSOR
$6,500
• One team of six (6) complete with ammunition and participant gifts for all shooters
• Sponsor banner at event and company name and logo in program
• Attendance at dinner and awards reception
• One team of six (6) complete with ammunition and participant gifts for all shooters
• Sponsor banner at event and company name and logo in program
• Attendance at dinner and awards reception
LUNCH SPONSOR
$5,000
• One team of six (6) complete with ammunition and participant gifts for all shooters
• Attendance at dinner and awards reception
• One team of six (6) complete with ammunition and participant gifts for all shooters
• Attendance at dinner and awards reception
INDIVIDUAL TEAM
$3,000
• One team of six (6) complete with ammunition and participant gifts for all shooters
• Attendance at dinner and awards reception
• One team of six (6) complete with ammunition and participant gifts for all shooters
• Attendance at dinner and awards reception
EYE + EAR PROTECTION SPONSOR
$2,000
• Logo / name listed on signage at ear protection at pickup location
• Company name and /or logo in program
• No event participation included
• Logo / name listed on signage at ear protection at pickup location
• Company name and /or logo in program
• No event participation included
WHITE CLAY SPONSOR
$1,500
• Company name and logo in program
• No event participation included
• Company name and logo in program
• No event participation included
EVENT SPONSOR
$1,000
• Company logo listed on event banner and in program
• No event participation included
• Company logo listed on event banner and in program
• No event participation included
STATION SIGNAGE SPONSOR
$500
• Company name and logo on dedicated signage at one of the 16 stations
• Company name and logo in program
• No event participation included
• Company name and logo on dedicated signage at one of the 16 stations
• Company name and logo in program
• No event participation included
INDIVIDUAL SHOOTER
$500
Add a donation for Oliver/Hatcher Charities
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