A group of seven people stand outdoors holding a large check, with trees and a cloudy sky in the background.
Oliver/Hatcher Charities

Hosted by

Oliver/Hatcher Charities

About this event

Sporting Clays for Kids 2026

2775 Oakley Park Rd

Commerce Township, MI 48390, USA

PLATINUM SPONSOR
$13,000
• One (1) team of six complete with ammunition and participant gifts for all shooters • Company logo on all station sponsorships signs, event banner and logo in program • Recognition in social media and press releases • Carts provided for all shooters
DINNER SPONSOR
$7,000
• One team of six (6) complete with ammunition and participant gifts for all shooters • Company logo on event banner and logo in program • Carts provided for all shooters
BAR SPONSOR
$6,500
• One team of six (6) complete with ammunition and participant gifts for all shooters. • Sponsor banner at event and company name and logo in program. • Attendance at dinner and awards reception. • Carts provided for all shooters
AMMO SPONSOR
$6,500
• One team of six (6) complete with ammunition and participant gifts for all shooters • Sponsor banner at event and company name and logo in program • Attendance at dinner and awards reception
LUNCH SPONSOR
$5,000
• One team of six (6) complete with ammunition and participant gifts for all shooters • Attendance at dinner and awards reception
INDIVIDUAL TEAM
$3,000
• One team of six (6) complete with ammunition and participant gifts for all shooters • Attendance at dinner and awards reception
EYE + EAR PROTECTION SPONSOR
$2,000
• Logo / name listed on signage at ear protection at pickup location • Company name and /or logo in program • No event participation included
WHITE CLAY SPONSOR
$1,500
• Company name and logo in program • No event participation included
EVENT SPONSOR
$1,000
• Company logo listed on event banner and in program • No event participation included
STATION SIGNAGE SPONSOR
$500
• Company name and logo on dedicated signage at one of the 16 stations • Company name and logo in program • No event participation included
INDIVIDUAL SHOOTER
$500
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