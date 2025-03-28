Sporting Clays Sponsorship

3 teams (4 shooters per team) event signage, social and web recognition - NOTE: Any donation over $4,999 must be paid by bank transfer (on Zeffy) or by mailing a check c/o Becky Hetzer at PO BOX 719 Gibsonia PA 15044
12 Gauge Sponsor
$3,000
2 teams (4 shooters per team), event signage, social and web recognition
(logo needed)
20 Gauge Sponsor
$1,500
one team (4 shooters total) event signage, social and web recognition
(logo needed)
Clay Target Sponsor
$500
2 shooters, event and social recognition
Station Sponsor
$200
Signage at shooting station
