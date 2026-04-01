Downtown Rotary Charitable Foundation Inc
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Downtown Rotary Charitable Foundation Inc

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Downtown Rotary Charitable Foundation Inc

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Golf & Spa

GS101 -Bryan Park Golf - 4 Passes item
GS101 -Bryan Park Golf - 4 Passes
$60

Starting bid

FMV: $200


Bryan Park Golf Course:

-Round of Golf for Four (4)

GS1012 -Greensboro National Golf - 4 Passes item
GS1012 -Greensboro National Golf - 4 Passes
$60

Starting bid

FMV: $150


Greensboro National Golf Course:

-Round of Golf for Four (4)

GS103 -Top Golf Gift Card - $100 item
GS103 -Top Golf Gift Card - $100
$25

Starting bid

FMV: $100


Enjoy a fun afternoon at Top Golf with these Gift Cards:

Two (2) $50 Gift Cards



Top Golf

609 Guilford College Rd
Greensboro, NC 27409

GS104 -Top Golf Gift Card - $100 item
GS104 -Top Golf Gift Card - $100
$25

Starting bid

FMV: $100


Enjoy a fun afternoon at Top Golf with these Gift Cards:

Two (2) $50 Gift Cards


Top Golf

609 Guilford College Rd
Greensboro, NC 27409

GS105 -Signature Nail & Spa -$50 Gift Card item
GS105 -Signature Nail & Spa -$50 Gift Card
$25

Starting bid

FMV: $50


Enjoy a relaxing massage with this $50 Gift Card!

GS106 -NaturAlchemy Massage - 60 Min item
GS106 -NaturAlchemy Massage - 60 Min
$30

Starting bid

FMV: $80


Gift Certificate is redeemable for a 60 minute massage.

Enjoy or give this as a gift!

GS107 -NaturAlchemy Massage - 60 Min item
GS107 -NaturAlchemy Massage - 60 Min
$30

Starting bid

FMV: $80


Gift Certificate is redeemable for a 60 minute massage.

Enjoy or give this as a gift!

GS108 -In Good Hands Massage - 60 Min item
GS108 -In Good Hands Massage - 60 Min
$40

Starting bid

FMV: $100


Gift Certificate is redeemable for a 60 minute massage.

Enjoy or give this as a gift!

GS109 -Starmount CC Golf - 4 Passes item
GS109 -Starmount CC Golf - 4 Passes item
GS109 -Starmount CC Golf - 4 Passes item
GS109 -Starmount CC Golf - 4 Passes
$120

Starting bid

FMV: $360


4 Passes for 18 Holes of Golf

Starmount Forest Country Club is a private member-only club.

1 Sam Snead Drive

Greensboro, NC 27410


This item does not include golf cart fees.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!