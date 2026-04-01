Golf & Spa

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About this event
Starting bid
FMV: $200
Bryan Park Golf Course:
-Round of Golf for Four (4)
Starting bid
FMV: $150
Greensboro National Golf Course:
-Round of Golf for Four (4)
Starting bid
FMV: $100
Enjoy a fun afternoon at Top Golf with these Gift Cards:
Two (2) $50 Gift Cards
Top Golf
609 Guilford College Rd
Greensboro, NC 27409
Starting bid
FMV: $100
Enjoy a fun afternoon at Top Golf with these Gift Cards:
Two (2) $50 Gift Cards
Top Golf
609 Guilford College Rd
Greensboro, NC 27409
Starting bid
FMV: $50
Enjoy a relaxing massage with this $50 Gift Card!
Starting bid
FMV: $80
Gift Certificate is redeemable for a 60 minute massage.
Enjoy or give this as a gift!
Starting bid
FMV: $80
Gift Certificate is redeemable for a 60 minute massage.
Enjoy or give this as a gift!
Starting bid
FMV: $100
Gift Certificate is redeemable for a 60 minute massage.
Enjoy or give this as a gift!
Starting bid
FMV: $360
4 Passes for 18 Holes of Golf
Starmount Forest Country Club is a private member-only club.
1 Sam Snead Drive
Greensboro, NC 27410
This item does not include golf cart fees.
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