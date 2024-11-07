Sports Plus Dance Social and Fundraiser

By Emine Gurgan Emine Gurgan is an economist and a former staff member of the IMF. While pursuing her career, she took up photography and joined the International Photographic Society (IPS) and the IMF/World Bank, of which she is still a member. She has had several winnings of the IPS photo competitions and their annual exhibitions. During 2012-2019, she participated in IPS group exhibitions in Maryland and at a Digital Arts Center in Washington, D.C. She has had three solo photographic exhibitions in her native country, Turkiye during 2013-2018. She continues her winnings up to current day - 2023. All of the photos are done with the Fuji Velvia 50 slide film. Fuji Velvia 50 slide film is known for its high resolution, sharpness, and vivid colors: Resolution: Velvia 50 has a high resolution of 80–85 lp/mm, even at a low object/detail contrast ratio of 1.6:1. Color: Velvia 50 is known for its vivid colors, especially in fall. Some say the colors are so saturated that they barely need digital editing. Low ISO: Velvia 50's low ISO allows for detailed images. Grain: Velvia 50 has a fine grain. Cost: Some say Velvia 50 is expensive.

By Emine Gurgan Emine Gurgan is an economist and a former staff member of the IMF. While pursuing her career, she took up photography and joined the International Photographic Society (IPS) and the IMF/World Bank, of which she is still a member. She has had several winnings of the IPS photo competitions and their annual exhibitions. During 2012-2019, she participated in IPS group exhibitions in Maryland and at a Digital Arts Center in Washington, D.C. She has had three solo photographic exhibitions in her native country, Turkiye during 2013-2018. She continues her winnings up to current day - 2023. All of the photos are done with the Fuji Velvia 50 slide film. Fuji Velvia 50 slide film is known for its high resolution, sharpness, and vivid colors: Resolution: Velvia 50 has a high resolution of 80–85 lp/mm, even at a low object/detail contrast ratio of 1.6:1. Color: Velvia 50 is known for its vivid colors, especially in fall. Some say the colors are so saturated that they barely need digital editing. Low ISO: Velvia 50's low ISO allows for detailed images. Grain: Velvia 50 has a fine grain. Cost: Some say Velvia 50 is expensive.

More details...