Sports Plus Dance Social and Fundraiser

Behind the Scenes Tour at Sarah's Handmade Ice Cream
$40
Starting bid
Behind the Scenes Tour
Twice a year, we host a special event called Behind the Scenes Tour, where we invite a small group of attendees to learn more about our small business. Additional tickets are available for purchase by extension from ticket-holders only. These additional "tickets" that are purchased directly benefit NiH Children's Inn, our chosen local charity. This experience includes a tour of our Wildwood shop, Q&A session with me and/or my daughter Annie, unlimited sampling of our 40 flavors, and the opportunity to scoop your own treat at the end! All proceeds from purchases made at the end of the tour will also go towards supporting NIH Children's Inn.
Behind the Scenes Tour
Two Tickets to Nationals vs. Diamondbacks 4/6/25 @ 1:30pm
$100
Starting bid
2 tickets to the Nationals vs. Arizona Diamondbacks games on Sunday, April 6th. Time is approximately 1:30pm
These tickets are in Section 116 · Row D · Seats 17, 18. These are the first row behind the visitors' dugout with amazing proximity to the players coming in the dugout.
These tickets will be sent to the winning bidder via email.
Custom Orchid Arrangement by ReWild
$75
Starting bid
This custom made arrangement will be made specifically for you at ReWild in Cabin John Shopping Mall.
Butlers Orchard Blueberry Picking, preserves, butters and tr
$40
Starting bid
Butler's Orchard has invited you to come and pick blueberries in 2025! In addition, you have1 jar of pumpkin butter, 1 jar of apple butter, and 1 jar of blueberry preserves on a beautiful fall-themed tray with handles. This would make a wonderful holiday gift!
First and Local - Cabernet Sauvignon
$15
Starting bid
From California - This Cabernet Sauvignon 2020 is a red wine with aromas and flavors of dark cherry, plum, smoke and red currant
Art and laughter
$15
Starting bid
A curated collection including sketch book, mini gel pens, and a book of Mad Libs
Home for the Holidays Gift Basket
$50
Starting bid
Cute gift basket full of goodies - salad dressing, crackers, non alcoholic sparkling wine, uncured pepperoni, sweet red pepper strips, rosemary and oregano asparagus strips, classic bavarian style pretzels
Lake Anna - Morgan Merlot 2017
$20
Starting bid
From a local winery, this Morgan Merlot is a full-bodied red wine and a long finish that complements beef or pasta dishes. It has notes of toasted oak, black cherry and berry.
Official Signed Photograph of Washington Capitals Alexander
$75
Starting bid
Donated by the Washington Capitals
Rise and Fall of Anvalor - Board Game
$15
Starting bid
This is a tile-laying board game where players work together to build and defend a city in the Warhammer Age of Sigmar universe.
Soccer Ball
$5
Starting bid
Black and White soccer ball
Sports Plus Gear
$90
Starting bid
Show your spirit and bid on a group of Sports Plus gear - beach towel, travel coffee mug and dads' hat
The Amazing Uses of Honey
$25
Starting bid
Give the gift of healing! This gift basket includes a book called "The Amazing Uses of Honey", two boxes of honey straws, and a super cute decorative container with multiple uses. Enjoy learninng about natural options for healing, like cleaning scrapes and cuts, softening your skin, making a soothing bath and more!
Wine, Chocolate and Candlelight
$45
Starting bid
This is for a cozy evening in - from Chateau La Tonnelle - 2021 - Haute Medoc. This wine exhibits a dark sustained color with aromas of red/black cherry fruit, delicate and lightly toasted oaky notes, long and silky finish. After a few years, the tanins soften and then give way to a charming blend. This is rated as 91 points. Along with this lovely bottle of wine, there is an assortment of chocolate truffles and a lovely moon and sun candle stand with candle to set the mood.
Womens S/P 100% Cotton Official 2002 Olympic Team Sweater
$50
Starting bid
Womens S/P 100% Cotton Official 2002 Olympic Team Sweater Roots in medium blue with bright red tipped collar and quarter zip.
Yoga Classes by ExtendYoga
$85
Starting bid
5 yoga classes can be used in 1 year by Arlet. Classes offered in person or online. A $120 value
Gift basket from Hair Salon Rooted in Gaithersburg, Md.
$50
Starting bid
Kym is the best! Treat yourself to a deep treatment and blow out.
Circles - 20x16 in White Matte
$45
Starting bid
By Emine Gurgan
Emine Gurgan is a economist and a former staff member of the IMF. While pursuing her career, she took up photography and joined the International Photographic Society (IPS) and the IMF/World Bank, of which she is still a member. She has had several winnings of the IPS photo competitions and their annual exhibitions. During 2012-2019, she participated in IPS group exhibitions in Maryland and at a Digital Arts Center in Washington, D.C. She has had three solo photographic exhibitions in her native country, Turkiye during 2013-2018. She continues her winnings up to current day - 2023.
All of the photos are done with the Fuji Velvia 50 slide film. Fuji Velvia 50 slide film is known for its high resolution, sharpness, and vivid colors:
Resolution: Velvia 50 has a high resolution of 80–85 lp/mm, even at a low object/detail contrast ratio of 1.6:1.
Color: Velvia 50 is known for its vivid colors, especially in fall. Some say the colors are so saturated that they barely need digital editing.
Low ISO: Velvia 50's low ISO allows for detailed images.
Grain: Velvia 50 has a fine grain.
Cost: Some say Velvia 50 is expensive.
Harmony - 20x16 in White Matte
$45
Starting bid
By Emine Gurgan
Emine Gurgan is a economist and a former staff member of the IMF. While pursuing her career, she took up photography and joined the International Photographic Society (IPS) and the IMF/World Bank, of which she is still a member. She has had several winnings of the IPS photo competitions and their annual exhibitions. During 2012-2019, she participated in IPS group exhibitions in Maryland and at a Digital Arts Center in Washington, D.C. She has had three solo photographic exhibitions in her native country, Turkiye during 2013-2018. She continues her winnings up to current day - 2023.
All of the photos are done with the Fuji Velvia 50 slide film. Fuji Velvia 50 slide film is known for its high resolution, sharpness, and vivid colors:
Resolution: Velvia 50 has a high resolution of 80–85 lp/mm, even at a low object/detail contrast ratio of 1.6:1.
Color: Velvia 50 is known for its vivid colors, especially in fall. Some say the colors are so saturated that they barely need digital editing.
Low ISO: Velvia 50's low ISO allows for detailed images.
Grain: Velvia 50 has a fine grain.
Cost: Some say Velvia 50 is expensive.
Twist and Turn - 20x16 in White Matte
$45
Starting bid
By Emine Gurgan
Emine Gurgan is a economist and a former staff member of the IMF. While pursuing her career, she took up photography and joined the International Photographic Society (IPS) and the IMF/World Bank, of which she is still a member. She has had several winnings of the IPS photo competitions and their annual exhibitions. During 2012-2019, she participated in IPS group exhibitions in Maryland and at a Digital Arts Center in Washington, D.C. She has had three solo photographic exhibitions in her native country, Turkiye during 2013-2018. She continues her winnings up to current day - 2023.
All of the photos are done with the Fuji Velvia 50 slide film. Fuji Velvia 50 slide film is known for its high resolution, sharpness, and vivid colors:
Resolution: Velvia 50 has a high resolution of 80–85 lp/mm, even at a low object/detail contrast ratio of 1.6:1.
Color: Velvia 50 is known for its vivid colors, especially in fall. Some say the colors are so saturated that they barely need digital editing.
Low ISO: Velvia 50's low ISO allows for detailed images.
Grain: Velvia 50 has a fine grain.
Cost: Some say Velvia 50 is expensive.
Professional photograph by Emine Gurgan - Lantern (with mat)
$45
Starting bid
By Emine Gurgan
Emine Gurgan is a economist and a former staff member of the IMF. While pursuing her career, she took up photography and joined the International Photographic Society (IPS) and the IMF/World Bank, of which she is still a member. She has had several winnings of the IPS photo competitions and their annual exhibitions. During 2012-2019, she participated in IPS group exhibitions in Maryland and at a Digital Arts Center in Washington, D.C. She has had three solo photographic exhibitions in her native country, Turkiye during 2013-2018. She continues her winnings up to current day - 2023.
All of the photos are done with the Fuji Velvia 50 slide film. Fuji Velvia 50 slide film is known for its high resolution, sharpness, and vivid colors:
Resolution: Velvia 50 has a high resolution of 80–85 lp/mm, even at a low object/detail contrast ratio of 1.6:1.
Color: Velvia 50 is known for its vivid colors, especially in fall. Some say the colors are so saturated that they barely need digital editing.
Low ISO: Velvia 50's low ISO allows for detailed images.
Grain: Velvia 50 has a fine grain.
Cost: Some say Velvia 50 is expensive.
Mirrored and Reflected - 24x18 in White Mat
$50
Starting bid
By Emine Gurgan
Emine Gurgan is a economist and a former staff member of the IMF. While pursuing her career, she took up photography and joined the International Photographic Society (IPS) and the IMF/World Bank, of which she is still a member. She has had several winnings of the IPS photo competitions and their annual exhibitions. During 2012-2019, she participated in IPS group exhibitions in Maryland and at a Digital Arts Center in Washington, D.C. She has had three solo photographic exhibitions in her native country, Turkiye during 2013-2018. She continues her winnings up to current day - 2023.
All of the photos are done with the Fuji Velvia 50 slide film. Fuji Velvia 50 slide film is known for its high resolution, sharpness, and vivid colors:
Resolution: Velvia 50 has a high resolution of 80–85 lp/mm, even at a low object/detail contrast ratio of 1.6:1.
Color: Velvia 50 is known for its vivid colors, especially in fall. Some say the colors are so saturated that they barely need digital editing.
Low ISO: Velvia 50's low ISO allows for detailed images.
Grain: Velvia 50 has a fine grain.
Cost: Some say Velvia 50 is expensive.
An evening of childcare of companion care with George
$85
Starting bid
Treat yourself and your significant other to an evening out and know that your child is in good hands. George is a swim teacher with Sports Plus. Up to 5 hours either Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday or Friday night. $119.00 value
Provided by George Sellers, 21. George is a recent UMD Honors College Graduate: BS Biology 3.943. He has ample experience with children. He volunteered with Sports Plus in high school and has come back to swim coach this fall and winter. He was a swim coach for Joe Flaherty's Dolphins. He earned Eagle Scout, led outings for Troop 291, and mentored special needs scouts. George is currently researching HIV at the NIH and plans to go to medical school. In his free time, George loves to train for triathlons and cook.
This service is not a Sports Plus services or program. They are provided by and the sole responsibility of George Sellers
an evening of childcare or companion care with Susan
$100
Starting bid
Susan is one of our swim teachers and also a behavioral specialist. - Up to 3 hours of childcare after 6pm or anytime Sunday with 24 hours notice - up to 3-5 children
$150 value - This service is not a Sports Plus services or program. They are provided by and the sole responsibility of Susan
$50 Amazon Card
$50
Starting bid
Guggenheim - 20x16 White Matte
$40
Starting bid
By Emine Gurgan
Emine Gurgan is an economist and a former staff member of the IMF. While pursuing her career, she took up photography and joined the International Photographic Society (IPS) and the IMF/World Bank, of which she is still a member. She has had several winnings of the IPS photo competitions and their annual exhibitions. During 2012-2019, she participated in IPS group exhibitions in Maryland and at a Digital Arts Center in Washington, D.C. She has had three solo photographic exhibitions in her native country, Turkiye during 2013-2018. She continues her winnings up to current day - 2023.
All of the photos are done with the Fuji Velvia 50 slide film. Fuji Velvia 50 slide film is known for its high resolution, sharpness, and vivid colors:
Resolution: Velvia 50 has a high resolution of 80–85 lp/mm, even at a low object/detail contrast ratio of 1.6:1.
Color: Velvia 50 is known for its vivid colors, especially in fall. Some say the colors are so saturated that they barely need digital editing.
Low ISO: Velvia 50's low ISO allows for detailed images.
Grain: Velvia 50 has a fine grain.
Cost: Some say Velvia 50 is expensive.
Birds on the Beach - 20x16 in White Matte
$50
Starting bid
By Emine Gurgan
Emine Gurgan is an economist and a former staff member of the IMF. While pursuing her career, she took up photography and joined the International Photographic Society (IPS) and the IMF/World Bank, of which she is still a member. She has had several winnings of the IPS photo competitions and their annual exhibitions. During 2012-2019, she participated in IPS group exhibitions in Maryland and at a Digital Arts Center in Washington, D.C. She has had three solo photographic exhibitions in her native country, Turkiye during 2013-2018. She continues her winnings up to current day - 2023.
All of the photos are done with the Fuji Velvia 50 slide film. Fuji Velvia 50 slide film is known for its high resolution, sharpness, and vivid colors:
Resolution: Velvia 50 has a high resolution of 80–85 lp/mm, even at a low object/detail contrast ratio of 1.6:1.
Color: Velvia 50 is known for its vivid colors, especially in fall. Some say the colors are so saturated that they barely need digital editing.
Low ISO: Velvia 50's low ISO allows for detailed images.
Grain: Velvia 50 has a fine grain.
Cost: Some say Velvia 50 is expensive.
Leaf - 20x16 in White Matte
$50
Starting bid
By Emine Gurgan
Emine Gurgan is an economist and a former staff member of the IMF. While pursuing her career, she took up photography and joined the International Photographic Society (IPS) and the IMF/World Bank, of which she is still a member. She has had several winnings of the IPS photo competitions and their annual exhibitions. During 2012-2019, she participated in IPS group exhibitions in Maryland and at a Digital Arts Center in Washington, D.C. She has had three solo photographic exhibitions in her native country, Turkiye during 2013-2018. She continues her winnings up to current day - 2023.
All of the photos are done with the Fuji Velvia 50 slide film. Fuji Velvia 50 slide film is known for its high resolution, sharpness, and vivid colors:
Resolution: Velvia 50 has a high resolution of 80–85 lp/mm, even at a low object/detail contrast ratio of 1.6:1.
Color: Velvia 50 is known for its vivid colors, especially in fall. Some say the colors are so saturated that they barely need digital editing.
Low ISO: Velvia 50's low ISO allows for detailed images.
Grain: Velvia 50 has a fine grain.
Cost: Some say Velvia 50 is expensive.
2- $25 gift cards and extra free meals
$50
Starting bid
Techie backpack
$10
Starting bid
techie backpack
$10
Starting bid
HP325 FHD webcam for business
$15
Starting bid
This is new and in an unopened box
HP wireless business slim keyboard and mouse
$20
Starting bid
SKU NUMBER - N3R88AT#ABA - new and in an unopened box
HP Universal USB-C - Multi-Port Hub
$20
Starting bid
This is new and in an unopened box
HP655 wireless keyboard and mouse combo
$20
Starting bid
This is new and in an unopened box
