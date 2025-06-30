Sports Program Student Athlete Salute Form

Includes your senior’s official senior banner sports photo, taken by Thomas D Photography, along with a childhood photo provided by you**. This full-page feature also includes a personal message of 30 words or fewer.
Includes the senior’s official sports photo, also taken by Thomas D Photography, along with a custom message of 30 words or fewer. This salute will appear as a half-page ad in the program.
Includes a photo you provide** and a short message limited to 15 words. This option appears as a quarter-page feature and costs.
You may also choose to support our athletes by sponsoring a Senior Poster. This $25.00 sponsorship helps cover the cost of senior posters to ensure that every athlete receives one, regardless of membership.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!