Cromwell Little League Baseball inc

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Cromwell Little League Baseball inc

About this raffle

Sports Raffle – Score Big Prizes!

Grand Prize 1
$5

Grand Prize 1Free Cromwell Little League Registration For Next year

Grand Prize 2
$5

Baseballism Baseball Bag pink and blue with 150$ Baseballism Gift Card, Baseballism Hat, Baseballism Shorts

Grand Prize 3
$5

Pack Fire

Grand Prize 4
$5

4 NIght 5 Day Stay in Kissimee Florida 15 mins from Disney and Universal

($250)Fee for taxes to be paid only

Grand Prize 5
$5

HYPE FIRE BAT (400$ Value )

Grand Prize 6
$5

EASTON POP ROCKET BAT ($450 Value)

Grand Prize 7
$5

George Springer Bat Used by him in World Series Year and Signed by him

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