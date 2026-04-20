Sports Raffle – Score Big Prizes!

About this raffle
Grand Prize 1Free Cromwell Little League Registration For Next year
Baseballism Baseball Bag pink and blue with 150$ Baseballism Gift Card, Baseballism Hat, Baseballism Shorts
Pack Fire
4 NIght 5 Day Stay in Kissimee Florida 15 mins from Disney and Universal
($250)Fee for taxes to be paid only
HYPE FIRE BAT (400$ Value )
EASTON POP ROCKET BAT ($450 Value)
George Springer Bat Used by him in World Series Year and Signed by him
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