The Ultimate Hockey Raffle!

Enter to win a Bauer Nexus Tracer stick *or* a Bauer Vapor Hyperlite stick plus Bauer gloves, backpack or duffle bag. $10 per ticket (two drawings).
The "Puck Drop" Raffle
$10
Enter to win two balcony level tickets to the Boston Bruins vs. Tampa Bay Lightning on January 14th, plus a game puck and picture signed by David Pastrnak.
The "Overtime" Raffle
$10
Enter to win two tickets to the Boston Celtics vs. Houston Rockets on December 27th at 7:30 p.m. (section 304, row 1, seats 5 & 6).
The "Hat Trick" Raffle
$10
Enter to win a pair of tickets to any three shows at the Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom's 2025 concert season.
The "Sin Bin" Raffle
$10
Enter to win ten bottles of wine plus $100 in MA/NH lottery scratch cards. (Must be 21 or older to claim prize.)
The "Hall of Fame" Raffle
$10
Enter to win a signed Ray Bourque jersey.
(Note: jersey will be mailed to winner by 12/31/24.)
The "All-Star" Raffle
$10
Enter to win a signed Charlie McAvoy jersey.
The "Breakaway" Raffle
$10
Enter to win a men's hockey bundle: BC vs. UMass on 1/31/25 (2 tickets); BU (4 tickets, any home game); Northeastern vs. Merrimack on 1/25/25 (2 tickets); UNH (8 tickets, any home game).
The "Face Off" Raffle
$10
Enter to win a women's hockey bundle: four tickets to any UNH home game, four tickets to a PWHL Boston Fleet game, and a Hilary Knight signed stick.
The "Off Season" Raffle
$10
Enter to win over $1,000 in merchandise from Sand Cloud and Sun Bum plus a Maui Jim sunglasses gift card.
The Grand Prize "Power Play" Raffle
$100
Enter to win the ultimate hockey experience: four club level tickets to the Boston Bruins vs. Tampa Bay Lightning on January 14th, plus underground parking pass, pre-game access to the 1928 Club and four complimentary drinks. Note: $100 per ticket.
