Sportsmen's Wild Game Dinner 2026

1531 W Sherman Blvd

Muskegon, MI 49441, USA

Regular Dinner Ticket
$50
Available until Mar 31

Includes Admission and Dinner.



Super Early Bird Package (SEB)
$150
Available until Feb 1
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Includes 2 dinner tickets (value $100), 120 raffle tickets (given at the door), VIP seating, Early Bird Raffles. *Dinner tickets will be mailed to you before the event, or you can schedule to pick-up from the United Way office.

Early Bird Package (EB)
$150
Available until Mar 1
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Includes 2 dinner tickets (value $100), 100 raffle tickets (given at the door), VIP seating, Early Bird Raffles. *Dinner tickets will be mailed to you before the event, or you can schedule to pick-up from the United Way office.

Wild Game/Meat Donor Dinner Ticket
$50
Available until Mar 31

Includes 1 dinner ticket. For anyone donating wild game for the event. Access to exclusive raffles (guaranteed to win!).


Wild Game/Meat Donor Early Bird Package
$150
Available until Mar 26
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Includes Admission and Dinner for 2. For anyone donating wild game for the event. Access to exclusive raffles (guaranteed to win!).

Gold Sponsor
$1,000

1 reserved table of 8, 8 dinner tickets, 400 raffle ticket (50 per person), table recognition, social media recognition, organization listed in the program.

Silver Sponsor
$500

4 dinner tickets, 200 raffle tickets (50 per person), table recognition, social media recognition, organization listed in the program.

Bronze Sponsor
$250

Table recognition, social media recognition, organization listed in the program.

Program Sponsor
$50

Social media recognition, organization listed in the program.

