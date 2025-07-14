Sportsmanship Classic Silent Auction

Value: $700 Take your golf game to the next level with the Rapsodo MLM2PRO, a cutting-edge mobile launch monitor that doubles as a portable golf simulator. Powered by dual high-speed cameras and Doppler radar, it delivers Tour-level accuracy on 15+ swing metrics including ball speed, club path, spin rate, launch angle, and more. See your swing in real time with shot tracer and slow-motion impact vision (240 fps).





Play Real Courses at Home or on the Range:

With a premium membership, you can unlock access to over 30,000 virtual golf courses, multiplayer games, and simulator integrations with E6 Connect, GSPro, and Awesome Golf. Play iconic courses like Pebble Beach or St. Andrews right from your garage or backyard.





Includes:

-MLM2PRO unit with protective case and tripod

-Access to Rapsodo's simulator-ready mobile app (iOS & Android)

-Free trial of premium membership