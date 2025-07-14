Sportsmanship Classic Silent Auction

Starting bid
Value: $415 Host an unforgettable evening with this private in-home wine tasting experience for up to 12 guests, courtesy of STL Wine Guy. You’ll sample 8 hand-selected wines as a certified wine expert guides you through each pour, sharing tasting notes, food pairings, and fun wine wisdom. Perfect for dinner parties, celebrations, or just a sophisticated night in!
Value: $120 This European Spa Facial 60-minute facial at Salon de Christe includes a gentle cleansing of the face, neck, and shoulders. Also steaming of your pores, masque and exfoliation. This service is very relaxing and de-stressing.
Value: $350 Experience world-class soccer on July 30th at 7:30p as Premier League powerhouse Aston Villa takes on St. Louis CITY SC in an electrifying international matchup! This package includes 2 tickets to the match and exclusive CITY SC swag to help you rep the home team in style. Whether you're a die-hard fan or new to the pitch, this is your chance to be part of soccer history in the Gateway City!
CITY SC Branded Swag Includes:
Drawstring Bag, T-shirt, Mug, License Plate Frame, Car Decal, Sticker, Keychain, Lapel Pin, Lanyard, Stressball, Inaugural Season Bible, 2025 Home Opener Banner
Value: $700 Take your golf game to the next level with the Rapsodo MLM2PRO, a cutting-edge mobile launch monitor that doubles as a portable golf simulator. Powered by dual high-speed cameras and Doppler radar, it delivers Tour-level accuracy on 15+ swing metrics including ball speed, club path, spin rate, launch angle, and more. See your swing in real time with shot tracer and slow-motion impact vision (240 fps).
Play Real Courses at Home or on the Range:
With a premium membership, you can unlock access to over 30,000 virtual golf courses, multiplayer games, and simulator integrations with E6 Connect, GSPro, and Awesome Golf. Play iconic courses like Pebble Beach or St. Andrews right from your garage or backyard.
Includes:
-MLM2PRO unit with protective case and tripod
-Access to Rapsodo's simulator-ready mobile app (iOS & Android)
-Free trial of premium membership
Value: $800 Enter for your chance to win an unforgettable golf experience at the exclusive Dalhousie Golf Club, a private club known for its world-class course and luxurious amenities.
Enjoy a round of golf for four, offering you and your guests rare access to one of the Midwest’s most prestigious private golf clubs. With its beautifully maintained fairways, scenic views, and top-tier facilities, Dalhousie provides a golf outing unlike any other. Don’t miss this unique opportunity to enjoy a day at a club typically reserved for members only.
Value: $500 Dress to impress with a $500 gift card toward a custom suit or wardrobe essentials from Tom James, the world’s largest custom clothing brand. Known for premium fabrics, expert tailoring, and concierge-level service, Tom James brings bespoke fashion directly to you, with personalized fittings in the comfort of your home or office.
This is perfect for business professionals, special events, weddings, or anyone ready to elevate their style.
Value: $500 Tee off in style at Whitmoor Country Club, one of the St. Louis area’s premier private golf destinations. This package includes a round of golf for four on one of two championship 18-hole courses, known for their pristine conditions, scenic views, and challenging layouts. A perfect outing for friends, clients, or a golf getaway.
