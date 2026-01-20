The Hyde Park VFC and Trauger VFD Sportsmen’s Ticket will be going off September 7, 2026 on the 7pm PA Lottery 4 Digit Number. Cost is $20 per ticket winner takes all prizes on the ticket. We will email tickets to you as they are purchased. Please give us a few days to get them out to you after ordering.





2026 Yamaha Grizzly HT-R with Big Wheel Package, Winch, Gun Rack, 12’ Utility Trailer w/ Tie Downs.





Savage Axis XP 308 w/ Scope

Charles Daly 601Turkey 12G

Ten Point Cross bow

Wicked Ridge Bolt 6pk

Masterbuilt 30” Electric Smoker

Turkey Fryer 30qt

Blackstone 4-Burner

(4) Ugly Stik Rod Combo

(4) Plano Stowaway Tackle System w/ 4 Utility Boxes

YETI Tundra 45 Cooler

YETI Roadie 24 Cooler

(2) YETI Rambler 64oz

(4) YETI Tumblers 20oz

(4) YETI Colisters

12’x12’ Canopy

(4) Folding Steel Directors Chairs

(2) Folding Zero Gravity Comforting Lounger Chairs

10 Person Tent

$500.00 Visa Gift Card

$2,500.00 Cash