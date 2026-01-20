Hosted by
About this raffle
The Hyde Park VFC and Trauger VFD Sportsmen’s Ticket will be going off September 7, 2026 on the 7pm PA Lottery 4 Digit Number. Cost is $20 per ticket winner takes all prizes on the ticket. We will email tickets to you as they are purchased. Please give us a few days to get them out to you after ordering.
2026 Yamaha Grizzly HT-R with Big Wheel Package, Winch, Gun Rack, 12’ Utility Trailer w/ Tie Downs.
Savage Axis XP 308 w/ Scope
Charles Daly 601Turkey 12G
Ten Point Cross bow
Wicked Ridge Bolt 6pk
Masterbuilt 30” Electric Smoker
Turkey Fryer 30qt
Blackstone 4-Burner
(4) Ugly Stik Rod Combo
(4) Plano Stowaway Tackle System w/ 4 Utility Boxes
YETI Tundra 45 Cooler
YETI Roadie 24 Cooler
(2) YETI Rambler 64oz
(4) YETI Tumblers 20oz
(4) YETI Colisters
12’x12’ Canopy
(4) Folding Steel Directors Chairs
(2) Folding Zero Gravity Comforting Lounger Chairs
10 Person Tent
$500.00 Visa Gift Card
$2,500.00 Cash
