Spotlight Committee's Pumpkin Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Just like your mama had, this pin cushion is adorable and ready to join your home decor. Donated by our very own Jessica Biggs, this pin cushion is was pinned with love and meant to last.
Starting bid
Donated by 549B home's Jessica Biggs, this strawberry is the sweetest thing in the Pumpkin Patch.
Starting bid
These 3 ladies that make the world go round... about as round as their cute pumpkin faces. Get your bid in for all the treats as sweet as Ms. Freda.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!