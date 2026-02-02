SPOTLight Legacy & Impact Club

By being a Legend & Icon Donor, you get…



All Headliner perks, plus an additional annual free or discounted ticket, exclusive invitation to the annual Legends & Icons Circle reception with BLINC performers and organizers, recognition as a sustaining donor on BLINC’s website (with photo or logo if desired), a customized VIP donor experience once a year (such as a meet-and-greet or premium reserved seating), and a small annual Legendary Giftbox featuring BLINC and partner promotional items.