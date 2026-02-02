SPOTLight Legacy & Impact Club

Offered by
About the memberships
Renews monthly
By being an Opening Act Donor, you get…
A warm welcome into the BLINC community, including a digital “Thank You” and welcome spotlight on BLINC’s website donor wall, access to BLINC’s exclusive quarterly donor-only e-newsletter Behind the Curtain, and early access to event announcements.
Renews monthly
By being a Center Stage Donor, you get…
All Opening Act perks, plus a digital badge or sticker for social media (“I’m Center Stage with BLINC”), your name scrolled in a Supporter Spotlight Reel shown at select events, and access to a donor-only playlist curated by BLINC featuring artists from our community.
Renews monthly
By being a Red Carpet Donor, you get…
All Center Stage perks, along with one free or discounted ticket to a BLINC event annually and invitations to donor-only mixers before major events, including VIP pre-parties.
Renews monthly
By being a Headliner Donor, you get…
All Red Carpet perks, plus your name featured in select printed event programs or signage, special BLINC merchandise or promotional items once a year (such as a tee or enamel pin), and a personal thank-you video message from a BLINC performer or organizer.
Renews monthly
By being a Legend & Icon Donor, you get…
All Headliner perks, plus an additional annual free or discounted ticket, exclusive invitation to the annual Legends & Icons Circle reception with BLINC performers and organizers, recognition as a sustaining donor on BLINC’s website (with photo or logo if desired), a customized VIP donor experience once a year (such as a meet-and-greet or premium reserved seating), and a small annual Legendary Giftbox featuring BLINC and partner promotional items.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!