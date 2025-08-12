Spotlight on Powerful Women in Financial Services

Access to Panel, Light Bites, and Networking
Donate for the chance to win a $1,000 shopping spree at Rag & Bone. Every $25 is one chance into the raffle.
Donate for the chance to win a $1,000 shopping spree at Rag & Bone. Every $50 is one chance into the raffle.
Our teen volunteers learn from dynamic speakers and workshops at the GlamourGals Leadership Training Institute. Help us bring this event to life for GG volunteers! Includes event access + 3 chances to win the Rag & Bone Shopping Spree.
Support a teen-led chapter with t-shirts and supplies that set them up for a successful service year. Includes event access + 6 chances to win the Rag & Bone Shopping Spree.
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing