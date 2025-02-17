Spotlight Theater Players

Spotlight Theater Players

Spotlight Theater Players 2025 Sponsor Opportunity

Director's Choice
$2,500

No expiration

20 Tickets - Spring Play & Christmas Concert (10 each), 4 Tickets - Fall Murder Mystery or similarly ticketed event, Premiere Recognition- Curtain call spotlight & social media showcase, High-Visibility Branding - Full page ad in playbill and logo on sponsor banner
Leading Role
$1,500

No expiration

20 Tickets - Spring Play & Christmas Concert (10 each), 2 Tickets - Fall Murder Mystery or similarly ticketed event, Public Acknowledgment - Curtain call recognition & social media shoutout, Brand Exposure- 1/2 page ad in playbill and logo on sponsor banner
Supporting Role
$500

No expiration

2 VIP Seats - Spotlight Radio & Improv Shows, Brand Exposure - 1/4 page ad in playbill
Stage Crew
$350

No expiration

2 Seats - Spotlight Radio & Improv Shows, Brand Exposure - Playbill listing
