Spotlight Theater Players 2025 Sponsor Opportunity

20 Tickets - Spring Play & Christmas Concert (10 each),
4 Tickets - Fall Murder Mystery or similarly ticketed event,
Premiere Recognition- Curtain call spotlight & social media showcase,
High-Visibility Branding - Full page ad in playbill and logo on sponsor banner
Leading Role
$1,500
No expiration
20 Tickets - Spring Play & Christmas Concert (10 each),
2 Tickets - Fall Murder Mystery or similarly ticketed event,
Public Acknowledgment - Curtain call recognition & social media shoutout,
Brand Exposure- 1/2 page ad in playbill and logo on sponsor banner
Supporting Role
$500
No expiration
2 VIP Seats - Spotlight Radio & Improv Shows,
Brand Exposure - 1/4 page ad in playbill
