Spot’s Last Stop Monthly Membership

About the memberships
Renews monthly
Right by their side—our Companions are there for every step of a dog’s journey, offering steady love and support that truly adds up.
You’ll receive:
Renews monthly
Protectors at heart—our Guardians help keep dogs safe, cared for, and on the path to a better life.
Includes everything in Companion, plus:
Renews monthly
Going above and beyond—our Heroes make life-changing care and second chances possible for dogs who need it most.
Includes everything in Guardian, PLUS:
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!