Spot’s Last Stop Inc

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Spot’s Last Stop Inc

About the memberships

Spot’s Last Stop Monthly Membership

Companion
$20

Renews monthly

Right by their side—our Companions are there for every step of a dog’s journey, offering steady love and support that truly adds up.


You’ll receive:

  • Your name displayed on our Monthly Membership Board at Spot’s event space
  • A Spot’s Last Stop car decal
  • Quarterly newsletter with behind-the-scenes updates and rescue stories
  • A special gift on your 1-year anniversary
Guardian
$50

Renews monthly

Protectors at heart—our Guardians help keep dogs safe, cared for, and on the path to a better life.


Includes everything in Companion, plus:


  • After 3 months of membership, enjoy this annual perk:
    • Name a rescue puppy 🐾
Hero
$100

Renews monthly

Going above and beyond—our Heroes make life-changing care and second chances possible for dogs who need it most.


Includes everything in Guardian, PLUS:

  • After 3 months of membership, enjoy an annual experience of your choice:
    • Host a Puppy Party
    • Event space rental
    • Name an entire litter of puppies
Add a donation for Spot’s Last Stop Inc

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!