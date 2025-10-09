Hosted by

Sprague Youth Football

Sprague Youth Football's Silent Auction 2025

3376 Doughton St S Salem, OR 97302

Whiskey & Steak Dinner w/the KNAPP's
$200

Starting bid

Enjoy a custom steak dinner (or food of choice) with whiskey pairing for 6 hosted by Nate and Shannon Knapp. Enjoy tasting Nate's esteemed whiskey collection and other beverages (value - priceless)

Central Oregon Winter Get Away item
Central Oregon Winter Get Away
$150

Starting bid

Enjoy a 3-night stay in Eagle Crest with your family or friends. This home 3 bed home sleeps 6 and has a private hot-tub. Available from Nov 15th- March 15th. Expires within 2 years (estimated value: $1000)

Winery Tours & Basket item
Winery Tours & Basket
$50

Starting bid

Private Tour and Tasting at Willamette Valley Vineyards - for 2 to 6 people at the main estate in Turner, OR. Winery Tour to Bethel Heights Winery for 4 people. Basket includes wine and other wine accompaniments. Valued at $400

JFO Basket - $500 Treatment plus goodie basket
$75

Starting bid

$500 off treatment plus a basket of goodies! ($750 value)

Wildlife Safari Family Trip item
Wildlife Safari Family Trip
$50

Starting bid

Includes: 2 admission tickets to Wildlife Safari, $15 Starbucks card, candy and stuffed animals! (Value $125)

Billboard Space - 3 months
$300

Starting bid

Your name/business in lights on billboard on Lancaster Dr across from Starbucks! 3 months, 8 sec/64 sec spot/loop. Size 12 x 24' with a weekly impact of 66,720. Value: $6000!

Facial & Skincare Basket item
Facial & Skincare Basket
$60

Starting bid

Receive a facial with Ynez at Paloma Artistry plus tons of high-quality skincare products, including OSEA. Value over $300

Salem Sports Basket item
Salem Sports Basket
$50

Starting bid

Salem-Keizer Volcanoes party of twelve (12) will watch a Mavericks League - Game from an Executive Skybox Suite! (On a mutually agreeable date during the 2026 Baseball). Also, one Family Pass (2 adults, 3

children) For 2025 GLOW Oregon


4 Salem Capitals Tickets to 2026 Season Opening Night.

5 Tickets to Marionberries Baseball 2026 Season. 2025 Autographed and framed team poster, thermal drink cup, Caps Beanie, and baller bands

(Value: $500)

Full Year of Car Washes - Unlimited at Salem Suds
$40

Starting bid

A full year of unlimited gold membership for car washes at Salem Suds, located on Commercial St - value: $420

Staycation - Holman & Cozy Taberna item
Staycation - Holman & Cozy Taberna
$100

Starting bid

Staycation - a night at the Holman Hilton and dinner for two at Cozy Taberna ($100)! (total estimated value: $400)

$250 of Physical Therapy item
$250 of Physical Therapy
$25

Starting bid

$250 at The Physical Therapy Project - stretch therapy, running analysis, scraping therapy, cupping and other modality options.

Martin Mahogany Guitar item
Martin Mahogany Guitar
$150

Starting bid

Beautiful Martin guitar (value $1,500)

Extreme Velocity Tactical Paintball and Pizza Party
$25

Starting bid

Paintball party up to 10 people. (Choice of paintball, laser tag or airsoft). Rental equipment included. 6 Free large pizzas. (Value: $150)

Extreme Velocity Tactical Paintball and Pizza Party
$25

Starting bid

Paintball party up to 10 people. (Choice of paintball, laser tag or airsoft). Rental equipment included. 6 Free large pizzas. (Value: $150)

Coffee Basket
$10

Starting bid

25.00 Dutch bros card

Milk choc almonds

Cups and lids to go

2 hand painted reindeer coffee mugs 

Torani vanilla flavoring

Torani white choc sauce 

And coffee bar sign

Value $70

IV Infusion With Liquid Life
$25

Starting bid

$200 value Liquid Life Myers or immunity Blend IV - valued at $200

