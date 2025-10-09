Sprague Youth Football's Silent Auction 2025

Hosted by
3376 Doughton St S Salem, OR 97302
Starting bid
Enjoy a custom steak dinner (or food of choice) with whiskey pairing for 6 hosted by Nate and Shannon Knapp. Enjoy tasting Nate's esteemed whiskey collection and other beverages (value - priceless)
Starting bid
Enjoy a 3-night stay in Eagle Crest with your family or friends. This home 3 bed home sleeps 6 and has a private hot-tub. Available from Nov 15th- March 15th. Expires within 2 years (estimated value: $1000)
Starting bid
Private Tour and Tasting at Willamette Valley Vineyards - for 2 to 6 people at the main estate in Turner, OR. Winery Tour to Bethel Heights Winery for 4 people. Basket includes wine and other wine accompaniments. Valued at $400
Starting bid
$500 off treatment plus a basket of goodies! ($750 value)
Starting bid
Includes: 2 admission tickets to Wildlife Safari, $15 Starbucks card, candy and stuffed animals! (Value $125)
Starting bid
Your name/business in lights on billboard on Lancaster Dr across from Starbucks! 3 months, 8 sec/64 sec spot/loop. Size 12 x 24' with a weekly impact of 66,720. Value: $6000!
Starting bid
Receive a facial with Ynez at Paloma Artistry plus tons of high-quality skincare products, including OSEA. Value over $300
Starting bid
Salem-Keizer Volcanoes party of twelve (12) will watch a Mavericks League - Game from an Executive Skybox Suite! (On a mutually agreeable date during the 2026 Baseball). Also, one Family Pass (2 adults, 3
children) For 2025 GLOW Oregon
4 Salem Capitals Tickets to 2026 Season Opening Night.
5 Tickets to Marionberries Baseball 2026 Season. 2025 Autographed and framed team poster, thermal drink cup, Caps Beanie, and baller bands
(Value: $500)
Starting bid
A full year of unlimited gold membership for car washes at Salem Suds, located on Commercial St - value: $420
Starting bid
Staycation - a night at the Holman Hilton and dinner for two at Cozy Taberna ($100)! (total estimated value: $400)
Starting bid
$250 at The Physical Therapy Project - stretch therapy, running analysis, scraping therapy, cupping and other modality options.
Starting bid
Beautiful Martin guitar (value $1,500)
Starting bid
Paintball party up to 10 people. (Choice of paintball, laser tag or airsoft). Rental equipment included. 6 Free large pizzas. (Value: $150)
Starting bid
Starting bid
25.00 Dutch bros card
Milk choc almonds
Cups and lids to go
2 hand painted reindeer coffee mugs
Torani vanilla flavoring
Torani white choc sauce
And coffee bar sign
Value $70
Starting bid
$200 value Liquid Life Myers or immunity Blend IV - valued at $200
