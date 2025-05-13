Spread The Laughs

Priority logo placement,
Platinum Sponsorship
$5,000
Includes:
Priority logo placement in event program.
Tickets for 15 guests.
Recognition at event and print materials.
Recognition by MC.
Priority recognition on all event signage.
Full-page ad within the event program
Logo on the SOCH webpage.
VIP Seating.
Gold Sponsorship
$2,500
Includes: Premium logo placement in the event program
Tickets for 10 guests
Recognition on event press releases and print materials
Recognition by MC
Premium recognition on all event signage.
Half-page ad within the event program.
Logo on the SOCH webpage.
Silver Sponsorship
$1,500
Includes: Premium logo placement in the event program.
Tickets for 4 guests.
Recognition on all event signage.
Recognition on the SOCH webpage.
Bronze Sponsorship
$750
Includes: Logo placement in the event program.
Tickets for 2 guests.
Recognition on all event signage.
Recognition on the SOCH webpage.
Neighborhood Sponsorship
$250
Listed in the event program.
Recognition on the SOCH webpage.
