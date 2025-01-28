Spread the Love with a Virtual Candy Gram this Valentine's Day! 💌🍬
1 Candy Gram: A Sweet Surprise 🍬
$5
Send a virtual candy gram that’s sure to brighten someone’s day! It’s a thoughtful way to show you care and support current students at the same time. Quick, sweet, and guaranteed to make your recipient smile. A little love goes a long way!
3 Candy Grams: A Little Extra Sweetness 🍭
$10
Craving something with a bit more wow? Why not send out 3 Candy Grams and double your impact? Give the gift of extra sweetness to three people you care about!
