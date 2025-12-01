South Middleton Community Cats Inc

I Support TNR Silicone Bracelet - Delivered item
$1

Wear our TNR silicone bracelet to spread the word about TNR. Give as gifts, or share with kids to educate early! Purchases are delivered to you locally with coordination via email.

3" Can Do Sticker - Delivered item
$3

Our 3" sticker is logo-agnostic because we want everyone to feel empowered to help all animals however they can! Stickers will be delivered locally through coordination via email.

3" Can Do Sticker - Mailed item
$3.80

Our 3" sticker is logo-agnostic because we want everyone to feel empowered to help all animals however they can! Stickers will be mailed within a week to your physical address.

