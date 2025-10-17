Spreading Smiles

Hosted by

Spreading Smiles

About this event

Spreading Smiles Children's Business Fair 2026

Redmond

WA, USA / Bellevue WA, USA

SS CBF Business Booth Entry Fees
$20

Who's Eligible: Children ages 6-16 The children are responsible for the setup, sales, and interacting with customers. Applicants are encouraged to spread this word and share with their friends and family. Bring your own table, chair and tent and anything that you need besides your sale items and specific to your booth such as table cloth, displays, decorations etc. All kids will be provided with certificate and a snack goodie bag for the day.

Add a donation for Spreading Smiles

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!