KZMU Merch!

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This design (in purple and orange), created by local artist Molly Gurney, is all new for Spring Radiothon 2025 and celebrates KZMU, a little station with BIG range! Get yours for a generous donation of $40 to support community public radio!
This design (in green and orange), created by local artist Molly Gurney, is all new for Spring Radiothon 2025 and celebrates KZMU, a little station with BIG range! Get yours for a generous donation of $40 to support community public radio!
Brown F-Bomb Tee. The F-Bomb Tee returned for our Fall 2024 Radiothon after a 12 year hiatus! Order this revamped 100% cotton classic to add a little sass to your wardrobe while supporting your local community radio station (that doesn't drop F-bombs) today!
Look hip while rocking this KZMU baseball tee with light mustard sleeves and a new KZMU landscape design. These can be yours for a $30 donation to KZMU!
These high quality forest green KZMU Decky hats are durable, fashionable, and fun! Donate $40 to support KZMU public community radio and rock your new hat while hiking, biking, rafting, climbing, canyoneering, or just hanging out around town!
These high quality pink KZMU Decky hats are durable, fashionable, and fun! Donate $40 to support KZMU public community radio and rock your new hat while hiking, biking, rafting, climbing, canyoneering, or just hanging out around town!
These high quality orange KZMU Decky hats are durable, fashionable, and fun! Donate $40 to support KZMU public community radio and rock your new hat while hiking, biking, rafting, climbing, canyoneering, or just hanging out around town!
Local artist Molly Gurney designed these dancing radio cowboy bumper stickers! Brighten up your car, water bottle, journal, dog, anything with these limited edition stickers that show your support for local community radio!
Do you love freedom of expression? Show your support for noncommercial public radio with this fun sticker!
We're bringing back a crowd favorite-the MOAB (Mother of all Broadcasts) sticker, now in sky blue!
Southeastern Utah has so many federal workers and many are facing hard times right now. Show you care with this limited edition (hopefully) support sticker!
Did you rock your socks off while dancing to KZMU? Snag some new KZMU wool socks and keep your feet warm and snazzy!
Get your groceries or tote your CDs in style with this KZMU tote bag! The art comes from our Spring 2024 Radiothon Design with a map of our enormous listening range!
Ceramic artist Joanne Savoie of Rimrock Studio has donated a beautifully handcrafted teapot to KZMU! This desert tan teapot is beautifully striated, curvy and easy to hold and admire. It can be yours for a $65 donation to KZMU. Thanks Joanne! This item cannot be shipped.
Ceramic artist Joanne Savoie of Rimrock Studio has donated four beautifully handcrafted tumblers to KZMU this radiothon! With four designs to choose from, you might just want to take them all home. They are beautifully striated, curvy and easy to hold and admire. One can be yours for a $35 donation to KZMU. Thanks Joanne! This item cannot be shipped.
Climb Moab Gym has generously donated 4 day passes to the gym, valued at $20 each! Save money and support community radio by getting a pass for $5 off. Each pass is worth a $15 donation...get yours before they're gone! This item cannot be shipped.
For a $5 donation to KZMU you can pick up a copy of the Choreomania comic book! If you missed this original radio play, head to kzmu.org/choreomania. And for an even more enriching experience, grab this comic book and follow along! Illustrated by local artist Jon Gottschalk, this comic book is a truly unique memento and work of art.
Tickle your sweet tooth with a treat from Gelateria and Espresso Bar with this $10 gift certificate that can be yours with a $10 donation to KZMU! This item cannot be shipped.
Local author Sarah Barstow has generously donated a copy of her original children's book! Enjoy "Moms Can't Get Sick" with your children or on your own! For a $15 donation to KZMU, pick up a funny and heartwarming story for the amazing mothers in your life while also supporting your favorite community radio station. This item cannot be shipped.
Treat yourself to a cultural and natural history museum experience in your own backyard. The Moab Museum has generously donated (5) tickets to the museum. For a $15 donation to KZMU, get a ticket to the Museum, and spend a beautiful morning or afternoon soaking up the incredible stories and history of the Moab area. This item cannot be shipped.
Add some plants in your life with this $21 gift certificate from the Youth Garden Project to be used at their annual plant sale! This item cannot be shipped.
Treat yourself to a sweet treat with this $30 gift certificate from Lops Pop Stop for only a $35 donation to KZMU. This item cannot be shipped.
Artist Tamar Phillips of Blue House Bay has donated a print of their original artwork - screen print style featuring a gorgeous, modern rendering of a blooming cactus flowers. The print is roughly 10 inches square and encased in protective plastic. This print would make a lovely addition to your desert abode. Donate $30 today to claim it! This item cannot be shipped.
Support local artists by repping jewelry and clothing made from regional artisans or find something unique to hang on your wall or give as a gift with this $50 gift certificate to Moab Made that can be yours for a $60 donation to KZMU! This item cannot be shipped.
Do you love Vietnamese Food in a fabulous atmosphere? Pick up a $50 gift certificate to one of Moab's most delicious restaurants, 98 Center for just a $60 donation to your most delicious community radio station! This item cannot be shipped.
Give your home some desert tile style with this set of 4 tiles that Gayle Huston has generously donated. These 4 ceramic tiles are hand-made, all glazed in natural ochre tones of sunrise yellow. These tiles make wonderful plant plates, trivets, mosaic accent pieces, coasters, and so much more. They can be yours for a donation of $40! This item cannot be shipped.
Give your home some desert tile style with this set of 4 tiles that Gayle Huston has generously donated. These 4 ceramic tiles are hand-made, all glazed in teal, golden ochre, desert orange, and sky blue. These tiles make wonderful plant plates, trivets, mosaic accent pieces, coasters, and so much more. They can be yours for a donation of $40! This item cannot be shipped.
Step up your home decor with a print from Hip Hop Electronics. This funky 11'x14' print can be yours with a donation of $35 to KZMU. This item cannot be shipped.
Billionaire Wilderness: "The Ultra-Wealthy and the Remaking of the American West" is a book that provides a revealing look at the intersection of wealth, philanthropy, and conservation. This book, worth $27, can be yours for a $30 donation to KZMU! This item cannot be shipped.
Local artist Ginger Cyan has donated (4) pairs of Mismatched Mysteries, their original handbound tiny book earrings! She hand sews each pair, recycling books that were destined for the landfill. These are amazing tiny books to wear on your head, so you're always with a book, even when you can't be reading! Get your unique pair for a donation of $30 to KZMU. This item cannot be shipped.
This jigsaw puzzle will challenge you to put the pieces together to recreate a vintage 1985 map of Moab and surrounding areas and can be yours for a $50 donation to KZMU! This item cannot be shipped.
Balance your body's systems and create harmony with a $40 gift certificate to Sundial Medicinals. From tea blends, to balms and body care, Sundial's products are created with a vision of effective and holistic health. For a $50 donation to KZMU, you'll get a $40 gift certificate and beautiful Sundial Medicinals sticker! Thanks Emily! This item cannot be shipped.
Want to enjoy a meal in a local eatery with indoor & outdoor seating, plus TVs, an eclectic menu & a full bar? Head on down to Zax with this $50 gift card that can be yours with a $60 donation to KZMU! This item cannot be shipped.
Give yourself the gift of live music in 2025! The Moab Music Festival has generously donated 2 tickets to a 2025 Moab Music Festival evening concert at one of the following venues: Star Hall, Red Cliffs Lodge, or Sorrel River Ranch. These two ticket packages are worth $90 each. With a $100 donation to KZMU you can grab a pair of tickets to live music AND support your favorite community radio station at the same time! What's better than that? This item cannot be shipped.
Moonflower Community Cooperative has generously donated a $100 gift card to get all your organic fresh foods, hot bar and deli snacks, bulk items, and wellness and personal care essentials! This $100 gift card can be yours for a donation of $110 to KZMU! This item cannot be shipped.
Moab Folk Festival has generously donated two ballfield passes to their festival on November 8-9. Plan ahead for live music in your life! You can support KZMU community radio AND the live folk scene by picking up a 2-day ballfield pass for a $150 donation to KZMU. This item cannot be shipped.
The folks at Alpacka Raft are committed to making high-quality, sustainable pack rafts that will take you safely and efficiently on your next backcountry adventure. They have generously donated a $250 gift certificate to KZMU during radiothon. This can be yours for a $275 to KZMU! Explore the lightweight, beautiful crafts designed for whitewater with this premium from Alpaka Raft. This item cannot be shipped.
Have you always wanted to be a KZMU DJ? With a $100 donation, you can curate your own 1-hour DJ set and our staff will work the board with you so you can make your dreams come true! No experience is necessary-we will help you with the whole process! Pick a DJ name and take over the airwaves for an hour! This item cannot be shipped.
Have you been dancing to KZMU so hard that your muscles are sore? Spa Moab Has generously given us two 80-minute deep tissue massage packages, valued at $190 each, to ease your tired bones and promote your relaxation and overall wellbeing! One of these can be yours for a $250 donation to your local community radio station! This item cannot be shipped.
Curve Coffee Roasters has generally given us the gift of delicious coffee! For a $80 donation to KZMU, you can grab a gift certificate for 2 months of a locally roasted coffee subscription! This item cannot be shipped.
The Synergy Company has generously donated a $200 gift card for all of your locally manufactured organic wellness supplement needs, including vitamins, extracts, and superfood formulas. This can be yours for a $250 donation to KZMU! This item cannot be shipped.
Have you danced all the meat off of your bones while listening to KZMU and need to get some more? Lucky for you, Ye Ol Geezer Meat Shop has donated two $50 gift certificates where you can get all of your meaty needs met, and check out Adobe milling beans and jerky too! These gift certs can be yours for a $60 donation to KZMU! This item cannot be shipped.
Are you bending yourself in a pretzel trying to figure out how you can support public media? Increase your flexibility with this 5-class pass from Desert Power Yoga! It can be yours with a $80 donation to KZMU! This item must be picked up at the station.
Rize Moab has generously donated a 3-class punch pass! Get your spin, conditioning, yoga, kickboxing, pilates, and kettlebell fix for a $70 donation to KZMU! This item cannot be shipped.
Moab Rolfing has donated a gift certificate valid for one 90 minute Rolfing session. Rolfing is a manual therapy designed to ease patterns of tension throughout the body to bring relief to chronic pain, and enable greater ease of movement. You'll be guided by licensed certified rolfer Katie Grauel. Thanks Katie!
Desert Wild has generously donated a women's Castlteton Grid Hoodie-The perfect champion of adventure layers. This hoodie is packed with features such as a double-layered hood, snug thumbhole sleeves, and YKK zippers to keep you comfortable on any escapade. The cozy pockets and outer zipper pockets make it an ideal place to store your essentials, snacks, or even dog treats! It can be yours for a donation of $145 to KZMU. This item cannot be shipped.
This oil painting by local artist and longtime KZMU listener Scott Brunmeier depicts vintage KZMU art and a bone. A quirky, one-of-a-kind piece of original art! The painting is 5 inches by 6 inches and ready to hang. This item cannot be shipped
This oil painting by local artist and longtime KZMU listener Scott Brunmeier depicts Kane Creek, a nearby corridor of the Colorado River. It's a dreamy rendition of a beloved spot for many Moab locals. Measures 15 inches by 6 inches. This item cannot be shipped
Enjoy a ticket to the 2025 Moab Women’s Festival, which recognizes, uplifts, and celebrates the significant contributions women have made in our local community and beyond in music, art, and business. The festival features music, food, art, vendors, and good vibes for everyone!
This beautiful, framed original print by local artist and KZMU DJ Cozy Soul is 25" x 25" and will be a gorgeous addition to your walls! This priceless piece of art can be yours for a $300 donation to KZMU! This item cannot be shipped.
Do you love listening to KZMU on your bike?! Make sure it is tuned up with a tune-up from Moab Cyclery! This can be yours for a donation of $90 to KZMU.
Do you like delicious coffee while you're groovin' to KZMU? Pick up this $50 gift card to Snake Oil Coffee Company for a $60 donation to KZMU!
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