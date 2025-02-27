KZMU, Moab Public Radio inc

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KZMU, Moab Public Radio inc

KZMU Merch!

Purple "Little Station Big Range" T-shirt item
Purple "Little Station Big Range" T-shirt
$40

This design (in purple and orange), created by local artist Molly Gurney, is all new for Spring Radiothon 2025 and celebrates KZMU, a little station with BIG range! Get yours for a generous donation of $40 to support community public radio!

Green "Little Station Big Range" T-shirt item
Green "Little Station Big Range" T-shirt
$40

This design (in green and orange), created by local artist Molly Gurney, is all new for Spring Radiothon 2025 and celebrates KZMU, a little station with BIG range! Get yours for a generous donation of $40 to support community public radio!

Brown F-Bomb T-Shirt item
Brown F-Bomb T-Shirt
$40

Brown F-Bomb Tee. The F-Bomb Tee returned for our Fall 2024 Radiothon after a 12 year hiatus! Order this revamped 100% cotton classic to add a little sass to your wardrobe while supporting your local community radio station (that doesn't drop F-bombs) today!

KZMU Baseball Tee item
KZMU Baseball Tee
$30

Look hip while rocking this KZMU baseball tee with light mustard sleeves and a new KZMU landscape design. These can be yours for a $30 donation to KZMU!

Olive Green KZMU Decky Hat item
Olive Green KZMU Decky Hat
$40

These high quality forest green KZMU Decky hats are durable, fashionable, and fun! Donate $40 to support KZMU public community radio and rock your new hat while hiking, biking, rafting, climbing, canyoneering, or just hanging out around town!

Pink KZMU Decky Hat item
Pink KZMU Decky Hat
$40

These high quality pink KZMU Decky hats are durable, fashionable, and fun! Donate $40 to support KZMU public community radio and rock your new hat while hiking, biking, rafting, climbing, canyoneering, or just hanging out around town!

Orange KZMU Decky Hat item
Orange KZMU Decky Hat
$40

These high quality orange KZMU Decky hats are durable, fashionable, and fun! Donate $40 to support KZMU public community radio and rock your new hat while hiking, biking, rafting, climbing, canyoneering, or just hanging out around town!

New KZMU Bumper Sticker item
New KZMU Bumper Sticker
$10

Local artist Molly Gurney designed these dancing radio cowboy bumper stickers! Brighten up your car, water bottle, journal, dog, anything with these limited edition stickers that show your support for local community radio!

KZMU Be the Media Sticker item
KZMU Be the Media Sticker
$5

Do you love freedom of expression? Show your support for noncommercial public radio with this fun sticker!

Mother of all Broadcasts sticker item
Mother of all Broadcasts sticker
$5

We're bringing back a crowd favorite-the MOAB (Mother of all Broadcasts) sticker, now in sky blue!

I Support Federal Workers sticker (2"x 2") item
I Support Federal Workers sticker (2"x 2")
$5

Southeastern Utah has so many federal workers and many are facing hard times right now. Show you care with this limited edition (hopefully) support sticker!

KZMU Socks 2025 Edition item
KZMU Socks 2025 Edition
$30

Did you rock your socks off while dancing to KZMU? Snag some new KZMU wool socks and keep your feet warm and snazzy!

KZMU Tote Bag item
KZMU Tote Bag
$16

Get your groceries or tote your CDs in style with this KZMU tote bag! The art comes from our Spring 2024 Radiothon Design with a map of our enormous listening range!

Handmade Ceramic Teapot item
Handmade Ceramic Teapot
$65

Ceramic artist Joanne Savoie of Rimrock Studio has donated a beautifully handcrafted teapot to KZMU! This desert tan teapot is beautifully striated, curvy and easy to hold and admire. It can be yours for a $65 donation to KZMU. Thanks Joanne! This item cannot be shipped.

Handcrafted ceramic tumblers item
Handcrafted ceramic tumblers
$35

Ceramic artist Joanne Savoie of Rimrock Studio has donated four beautifully handcrafted tumblers to KZMU this radiothon! With four designs to choose from, you might just want to take them all home. They are beautifully striated, curvy and easy to hold and admire. One can be yours for a $35 donation to KZMU. Thanks Joanne! This item cannot be shipped.

Climb Moab Gym day pass item
Climb Moab Gym day pass
$15

Climb Moab Gym has generously donated 4 day passes to the gym, valued at $20 each! Save money and support community radio by getting a pass for $5 off. Each pass is worth a $15 donation...get yours before they're gone! This item cannot be shipped.

Choreomania Graphic Novel item
Choreomania Graphic Novel
$5

For a $5 donation to KZMU you can pick up a copy of the Choreomania comic book! If you missed this original radio play, head to kzmu.org/choreomania. And for an even more enriching experience, grab this comic book and follow along! Illustrated by local artist Jon Gottschalk, this comic book is a truly unique memento and work of art.

Gelateria and Espresso Bar $10 Gift Certificates item
Gelateria and Espresso Bar $10 Gift Certificates
$10

Tickle your sweet tooth with a treat from Gelateria and Espresso Bar with this $10 gift certificate that can be yours with a $10 donation to KZMU! This item cannot be shipped.

Mom's Can't Get Sick children's book item
Mom's Can't Get Sick children's book
$15

Local author Sarah Barstow has generously donated a copy of her original children's book! Enjoy "Moms Can't Get Sick" with your children or on your own! For a $15 donation to KZMU, pick up a funny and heartwarming story for the amazing mothers in your life while also supporting your favorite community radio station. This item cannot be shipped.

Tickets to the Museum Museum item
Tickets to the Museum Museum
$15

Treat yourself to a cultural and natural history museum experience in your own backyard. The Moab Museum has generously donated (5) tickets to the museum. For a $15 donation to KZMU, get a ticket to the Museum, and spend a beautiful morning or afternoon soaking up the incredible stories and history of the Moab area. This item cannot be shipped.

Youth Garden Project Gift Certificate item
Youth Garden Project Gift Certificate
$25

Add some plants in your life with this $21 gift certificate from the Youth Garden Project to be used at their annual plant sale! This item cannot be shipped.

Lop's Pop Stop Gift Certificate item
Lop's Pop Stop Gift Certificate
$35

Treat yourself to a sweet treat with this $30 gift certificate from Lops Pop Stop for only a $35 donation to KZMU. This item cannot be shipped.

Cactus Print item
Cactus Print
$30

Artist Tamar Phillips of Blue House Bay has donated a print of their original artwork - screen print style featuring a gorgeous, modern rendering of a blooming cactus flowers. The print is roughly 10 inches square and encased in protective plastic. This print would make a lovely addition to your desert abode. Donate $30 today to claim it! This item cannot be shipped.

Moab Made Gift Certificate item
Moab Made Gift Certificate
$60

Support local artists by repping jewelry and clothing made from regional artisans or find something unique to hang on your wall or give as a gift with this $50 gift certificate to Moab Made that can be yours for a $60 donation to KZMU! This item cannot be shipped.

98 Center Gift Certificate item
98 Center Gift Certificate
$60

Do you love Vietnamese Food in a fabulous atmosphere? Pick up a $50 gift certificate to one of Moab's most delicious restaurants, 98 Center for just a $60 donation to your most delicious community radio station! This item cannot be shipped.

Yellow handcrafted ceramic tiles item
Yellow handcrafted ceramic tiles
$40

Give your home some desert tile style with this set of 4 tiles that Gayle Huston has generously donated. These 4 ceramic tiles are hand-made, all glazed in natural ochre tones of sunrise yellow. These tiles make wonderful plant plates, trivets, mosaic accent pieces, coasters, and so much more. They can be yours for a donation of $40! This item cannot be shipped.

Black, orange, and blue handcrafted ceramic tiles item
Black, orange, and blue handcrafted ceramic tiles
$40

Give your home some desert tile style with this set of 4 tiles that Gayle Huston has generously donated. These 4 ceramic tiles are hand-made, all glazed in teal, golden ochre, desert orange, and sky blue. These tiles make wonderful plant plates, trivets, mosaic accent pieces, coasters, and so much more. They can be yours for a donation of $40! This item cannot be shipped.

Hip Hop Electronics Print item
Hip Hop Electronics Print
$35

Step up your home decor with a print from Hip Hop Electronics. This funky 11'x14' print can be yours with a donation of $35 to KZMU. This item cannot be shipped.

Billionaire Wilderness Book item
Billionaire Wilderness Book
$30

Billionaire Wilderness: "The Ultra-Wealthy and the Remaking of the American West" is a book that provides a revealing look at the intersection of wealth, philanthropy, and conservation. This book, worth $27, can be yours for a $30 donation to KZMU! This item cannot be shipped.

Handcrafted book earrings item
Handcrafted book earrings
$30

Local artist Ginger Cyan has donated (4) pairs of Mismatched Mysteries, their original handbound tiny book earrings! She hand sews each pair, recycling books that were destined for the landfill. These are amazing tiny books to wear on your head, so you're always with a book, even when you can't be reading! Get your unique pair for a donation of $30 to KZMU. This item cannot be shipped.

Vintage Southeastern Utah jigsaw puzzle item
Vintage Southeastern Utah jigsaw puzzle
$50

This jigsaw puzzle will challenge you to put the pieces together to recreate a vintage 1985 map of Moab and surrounding areas and can be yours for a $50 donation to KZMU! This item cannot be shipped.

Sundial Medicinals item
Sundial Medicinals
$50

Balance your body's systems and create harmony with a $40 gift certificate to Sundial Medicinals. From tea blends, to balms and body care, Sundial's products are created with a vision of effective and holistic health. For a $50 donation to KZMU, you'll get a $40 gift certificate and beautiful Sundial Medicinals sticker! Thanks Emily! This item cannot be shipped.

Zax restaurant Gift Card item
Zax restaurant Gift Card
$60

Want to enjoy a meal in a local eatery with indoor & outdoor seating, plus TVs, an eclectic menu & a full bar? Head on down to Zax with this $50 gift card that can be yours with a $60 donation to KZMU! This item cannot be shipped.

Moab Music Fest 2-concert ticket package item
Moab Music Fest 2-concert ticket package
$100

Give yourself the gift of live music in 2025! The Moab Music Festival has generously donated 2 tickets to a 2025 Moab Music Festival evening concert at one of the following venues: Star Hall, Red Cliffs Lodge, or Sorrel River Ranch. These two ticket packages are worth $90 each. With a $100 donation to KZMU you can grab a pair of tickets to live music AND support your favorite community radio station at the same time! What's better than that? This item cannot be shipped.

Moonflower Co-Op Gift Certificate item
Moonflower Co-Op Gift Certificate
$110

Moonflower Community Cooperative has generously donated a $100 gift card to get all your organic fresh foods, hot bar and deli snacks, bulk items, and wellness and personal care essentials! This $100 gift card can be yours for a donation of $110 to KZMU! This item cannot be shipped.

Moab Folk Festival 2-day Ballfield Passes item
Moab Folk Festival 2-day Ballfield Passes
$150

Moab Folk Festival has generously donated two ballfield passes to their festival on November 8-9. Plan ahead for live music in your life! You can support KZMU community radio AND the live folk scene by picking up a 2-day ballfield pass for a $150 donation to KZMU. This item cannot be shipped.

Alpacka Raft Gift Certicate item
Alpacka Raft Gift Certicate
$275

The folks at Alpacka Raft are committed to making high-quality, sustainable pack rafts that will take you safely and efficiently on your next backcountry adventure. They have generously donated a $250 gift certificate to KZMU during radiothon. This can be yours for a $275 to KZMU! Explore the lightweight, beautiful crafts designed for whitewater with this premium from Alpaka Raft. This item cannot be shipped.

Be a KZMU DJ for an hour! item
Be a KZMU DJ for an hour!
$100

Have you always wanted to be a KZMU DJ? With a $100 donation, you can curate your own 1-hour DJ set and our staff will work the board with you so you can make your dreams come true! No experience is necessary-we will help you with the whole process! Pick a DJ name and take over the airwaves for an hour! This item cannot be shipped.

Spa Moab 80-minute Deep Tissue Massage item
Spa Moab 80-minute Deep Tissue Massage
$250

Have you been dancing to KZMU so hard that your muscles are sore? Spa Moab Has generously given us two 80-minute deep tissue massage packages, valued at $190 each, to ease your tired bones and promote your relaxation and overall wellbeing! One of these can be yours for a $250 donation to your local community radio station! This item cannot be shipped.

Curve Coffee Roasters 2 months' local coffee subscription item
Curve Coffee Roasters 2 months' local coffee subscription
$80

Curve Coffee Roasters has generally given us the gift of delicious coffee! For a $80 donation to KZMU, you can grab a gift certificate for 2 months of a locally roasted coffee subscription! This item cannot be shipped.

Synergy $200 gift card item
Synergy $200 gift card
$250

The Synergy Company has generously donated a $200 gift card for all of your locally manufactured organic wellness supplement needs, including vitamins, extracts, and superfood formulas. This can be yours for a $250 donation to KZMU! This item cannot be shipped.

Ye Ol Geezer Meat Shop $50 gift certificate item
Ye Ol Geezer Meat Shop $50 gift certificate
$60

Have you danced all the meat off of your bones while listening to KZMU and need to get some more? Lucky for you, Ye Ol Geezer Meat Shop has donated two $50 gift certificates where you can get all of your meaty needs met, and check out Adobe milling beans and jerky too! These gift certs can be yours for a $60 donation to KZMU! This item cannot be shipped.

Desert Power Yoga 5-Class Pass item
Desert Power Yoga 5-Class Pass
$80

Are you bending yourself in a pretzel trying to figure out how you can support public media? Increase your flexibility with this 5-class pass from Desert Power Yoga! It can be yours with a $80 donation to KZMU! This item must be picked up at the station.

Rize Training Studio 3-Class Pass item
Rize Training Studio 3-Class Pass
$70

Rize Moab has generously donated a 3-class punch pass! Get your spin, conditioning, yoga, kickboxing, pilates, and kettlebell fix for a $70 donation to KZMU! This item cannot be shipped.

Moab Rolfing Gift Certificate item
Moab Rolfing Gift Certificate
$150

Moab Rolfing has donated a gift certificate valid for one 90 minute Rolfing session. Rolfing is a manual therapy designed to ease patterns of tension throughout the body to bring relief to chronic pain, and enable greater ease of movement. You'll be guided by licensed certified rolfer Katie Grauel. Thanks Katie!

Women's Castleton Grid Hoodie from Desert Wild item
Women's Castleton Grid Hoodie from Desert Wild
$145

Desert Wild has generously donated a women's Castlteton Grid Hoodie-The perfect champion of adventure layers. This hoodie is packed with features such as a double-layered hood, snug thumbhole sleeves, and YKK zippers to keep you comfortable on any escapade. The cozy pockets and outer zipper pockets make it an ideal place to store your essentials, snacks, or even dog treats! It can be yours for a donation of $145 to KZMU. This item cannot be shipped.

KZMU oil painting with bone item
KZMU oil painting with bone
$200

This oil painting by local artist and longtime KZMU listener Scott Brunmeier depicts vintage KZMU art and a bone. A quirky, one-of-a-kind piece of original art! The painting is 5 inches by 6 inches and ready to hang. This item cannot be shipped

Kane Creek Landscape Painting item
Kane Creek Landscape Painting
$150

This oil painting by local artist and longtime KZMU listener Scott Brunmeier depicts Kane Creek, a nearby corridor of the Colorado River. It's a dreamy rendition of a beloved spot for many Moab locals. Measures 15 inches by 6 inches. This item cannot be shipped

Ticket to the Moab Women's Festival item
Ticket to the Moab Women's Festival
$40

Enjoy a ticket to the 2025 Moab Women’s Festival, which recognizes, uplifts, and celebrates the significant contributions women have made in our local community and beyond in music, art, and business. The festival features music, food, art, vendors, and good vibes for everyone!

Arches Print by local artist Cole "Cozy Soul" Dueringer item
Arches Print by local artist Cole "Cozy Soul" Dueringer
$300

This beautiful, framed original print by local artist and KZMU DJ Cozy Soul is 25" x 25" and will be a gorgeous addition to your walls! This priceless piece of art can be yours for a $300 donation to KZMU! This item cannot be shipped.

Bike Tune Up from Moab Cyclery item
Bike Tune Up from Moab Cyclery
$90

Do you love listening to KZMU on your bike?! Make sure it is tuned up with a tune-up from Moab Cyclery! This can be yours for a donation of $90 to KZMU.

Snake Oil Coffee Company $50 Gift Certificate item
Snake Oil Coffee Company $50 Gift Certificate
$60

Do you like delicious coffee while you're groovin' to KZMU? Pick up this $50 gift card to Snake Oil Coffee Company for a $60 donation to KZMU!

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