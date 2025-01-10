Spring 2025 Registration Fees

This is for all players. If you need a payment plan please contact Jacob Borden at [email protected]. If fees are not paid or payment arrangements are not made by 2/3/25 players will not be able to participate until fees are paid.
This is for all players. If you need a payment plan please contact Jacob Borden at [email protected]. If fees are not paid or payment arrangements are not made by 2/3/25 players will not be able to participate until fees are paid.
0
Uniform
$50
New players are required to purchase a uniform. Returning players have the option to purchase new uniforms. Please refer to the size chart when ordering.
New players are required to purchase a uniform. Returning players have the option to purchase new uniforms. Please refer to the size chart when ordering.
0
Uniform socks
$10
You can now purchase socks separately
You can now purchase socks separately
0
Practice Player Fee
$100
Only select this if you are a practice player.
Only select this if you are a practice player.
0
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!