Spring 2025 SHARP Shirts

Youth SHARP Pride Shirt item
Youth SHARP Pride Shirt item
Youth SHARP Pride Shirt item
Youth SHARP Pride Shirt
$24
Please choose your size and color. There is a 50/50 mix in the Dark Heather and Heather colors (Cardinal, Indigo, Navy, and Sapphire). Green, pink, and orange are the only hues with a 50/50 mix for safety reasons. These Tees are seamless, with taped shoulders and double-needle stitching on the body.
Adult SHARP Pride Shirt item
Adult SHARP Pride Shirt item
Adult SHARP Pride Shirt item
Adult SHARP Pride Shirt
$26
Please choose your size and color Brand Gildan Adult Heavy Cotton™ T-Shirt or Gildan Adult Ultra Cotton® T-Shirt Fabric 100% preshrunk cotton Features Seamless rib at neck, 7/8" collar Sizes S-3XL
Adult Spring Shirt item
Adult Spring Shirt item
Adult Spring Shirt item
Adult Spring Shirt
$26
Please choose your size and color Brand Gildan Adult Heavy Cotton™ T-Shirt or Gildan Adult Ultra Cotton® T-Shirt Fabric 100% preshrunk cotton Features Seamless rib at neck, 7/8" collar Sizes S-3XL
Youth Spring Shirt item
Youth Spring Shirt item
Youth Spring Shirt item
Youth Spring Shirt
$24
Please choose your size and color. There is a 50/50 mix in the Dark Heather and Heather colors (Cardinal, Indigo, Navy, and Sapphire). Green, pink, and orange are the only hues with a 50/50 mix for safety reasons. These Tees are seamless, with taped shoulders and double-needle stitching on the body.
Toddler SHARP Shirt item
Toddler SHARP Shirt
$20
**NEW This round, choose between our classic light blue, navy, grey, black or white** Made of 100% cotton jersey, the t-shirt has a ribbed crew neck. Taped shoulder-to-shoulder, the tee has double-needle hemmed sleeves and bottom. The tees are CPSIA compliant - tracking label in side seam. Body Width 2T - 12", 3T - 13", 4T - 14", 5/6 - 15", 7 - 16" Full Body Length 2T - 14", 3T - 15", 4T - 16", 5/6 - 18.5", 7 - 19.5" Sleeve Length 2T - 4", 3T - 4.25", 4T - 4.5", 5/6 - 5", 7 - 5.25"
SHARP Shirt Youth item
SHARP Shirt Youth
$22
**NEW This round, choose between our classic light blue, navy, grey, black or white** The smooth, preshrunk cotton is used to make our Youth 6 Oz. T-Shirts. The shirts in Ash Grey are a 99/1 blend. Cherry Red, Irish Green, and Royal are made of a 90/10 mix, as is Sport Grey. There is a 50/50 mix in the Dark Heather and Heather colors (Cardinal, Indigo, Navy, and Sapphire). Green, pink, and orange are the only hues with a 50/50 mix for safety reasons. These Tees are seamless, with taped shoulders and double-needle stitching on the body.
SHARP Shirt Adult item
SHARP Shirt Adult
$24
**NEW This round, choose between our classic light blue, navy, grey, black or white** Brand Gildan Adult Heavy Cotton™ T-Shirt or Gildan Adult Ultra Cotton® T-Shirt Fabric 100% preshrunk cotton Features Seamless rib at neck, 7/8" collar Sizes S-3XL
Ladies' Relaxed Triblend V-Neck T-Shirt item
Ladies' Relaxed Triblend V-Neck T-Shirt
$26
3.8 oz., 40 singles; 50% polyester, 25% Airlume combed and ring-spun cotton, 25% rayon; Pre-shrunk;Relaxed fit; Side-seamed; Tear away label
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing