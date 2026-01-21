Spring 2026 Adult Registration

Offered by
About this shop
3/3 - 4/23
*Includes a Litchfield Hills Fitness membership
T/Th 6:00 - 7:30am
The lake might still be frozen, but that doesn’t mean you have to be! Whether you’ve been training through the winter or need to thaw the muscles after some hibernation, join us for strength and erg training in a team environment and get ready for the water!
4/27 - 6/5
*Includes a Litchfield Hills Fitness membership from April 15th to May 15th
T/Th/F 6:00 - 7:30am
For athletes with experience who want to train in a more intensive practice. Practices will focus on skill development, race prep, and upgrading fitness. All masters are welcome, even if you feel your skills are more Rec or Intermediate, or if you just graduated from learn-to-row last fall!
4/27 - 10/18
Specific practice dates & times depend on the season. Please check season pages for up to date schedule information.
Know you’ll be rowing on the water with LHRC all year? Pay early and sign up for multiple on-water seasons at once! Spring, Summer (all 3 sessions), & Fall seasons are included in the Full Year Master’s option.
*Regatta fees are not included
5/4 - 6/4
M/T/Th 6:15 - 7:45pm (please arrive at 6:05)
For athletes with experience who want to train in a less intensive practice or simply enjoy taking strokes on the lake, with a focus on skill development and upgrading fitness. All athletes are welcome, whether you feel your skills are competitive, intermediate, or you just graduated learn-to-row last fall!
Minimum 6 sign-ups to run
5/4 - 6/4
M/T/Th 6:00 - 7:30am
The time is always right to learn to row! We love to introduce people to rowing, and we welcome you to come and give it a try. Learn with friends and make new friends as you get comfortable on the water and learn a new skill.
5/4 - 6/4
M/T/Th 6:15 - 7:45pm
The time is always right to learn to row! We love to introduce people to rowing, and we welcome you to come and give it a try. Learn with friends and make new friends as you get comfortable on the water and learn a new skill.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!