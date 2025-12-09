Spring 2026 ASL Classes

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Level 1A.
For students who have no previous experience in sign language or fingerspelling. Students will learn the manual alphabet and to combine words to form simple sentences.
Level 1B.
This course will focus on expanding basic vocabulary and basic conversation skills.
Level 2A.
This course will focus on expanding basic vocabulary and basic conversation skills.
Level 2B.
This course is designed for students who possess a strong basic sign language vocabulary and fluency in expressive and receptive communication.
Level 3.
This course will emphasize receptive and expressive discourse with ASL users, focus on non-manual signals, complex grammatical construction, and idiomatic expressions.
This textbook is built with your course in mind. Purchase only; no rentals.
Apologies - we are out of textbooks. We are working to order more.
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