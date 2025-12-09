Willie Ross School for the Deaf

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Willie Ross School for the Deaf

About this event

Spring 2026 ASL Classes

32 Norway St

Longmeadow, MA 01106, USA

ASL 1A
$175

Level 1A.

For students who have no previous experience in sign language or fingerspelling. Students will learn the manual alphabet and to combine words to form simple sentences.

ASL 1B
$175

Level 1B.

This course will focus on expanding basic vocabulary and basic conversation skills. 

ASL 2A
$175

Level 2A.

This course will focus on expanding basic vocabulary and basic conversation skills. 

ASL 2B
$175

Level 2B.

This course is designed for students who possess a strong basic sign language vocabulary and fluency in expressive and receptive communication. 

ASL 3
$175

Level 3.

This course will emphasize receptive and expressive discourse with ASL users, focus on non-manual signals, complex grammatical construction, and idiomatic expressions.

Textbook
$85

This textbook is built with your course in mind. Purchase only; no rentals.

Apologies - we are out of textbooks. We are working to order more.

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