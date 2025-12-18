Offered by

North Allegheny District Band Patrons

About this shop

Spring 2026 Band Trip to Chicago - Final Payment

Quint Occupancy (5 in a room)
$116
0
Quad Occupancy (4 in a room)
$146
0
Triple Occupancy (3 in a room)
$196
0
Double Occupancy
$250

You will need to pay the other part of this ($69) on the Final Payment B link.

0
I will pay by check.
Free

This can go in the NADBP mailbox in the band room at NASH, or it can be mailed to Molly Wetmore at 492 Troutwood Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15237


If paying by check, please look carefully at the amount you need to pay according to room occupancy.

0
Please use my fundraising credit.
Free

If you don’t have the full amount earned, you will need to write a check. Reach out to Kerri, the record keeper, at [email protected] to find out how much money you've earned. Remember - individual fundraising credit is only earned through Aramark and Raise Right. All other fundraising is for the group as a whole.

0
Add a donation for North Allegheny District Band Patrons

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!