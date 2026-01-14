Spring 2026 Booster Club Shop

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This is one of Columbia's most popular and best-selling performance fishing shirts. Shirt colors available with the embroidered CP logo include black, white or city grey (size dependent).
Details from Amazon Website:
This visor features color-blocking style. It's constructed with DryZone technology designed to whisk away sweat. Material is 91/9 nylon/cotton. The back incorporates a hook and loop closure for adjustability and an exact fit. One Size Fits Most.
This Turtle Fur® "Bang Band" is a classic headband that provides ample warmth thanks to the soft, wicking fleece and extra width at the ears. Picture is for illustrative purposes. Design will be embroidered onto headband and will contour with the headband.
Details from Turtle Fur® Website:
Specifications
26 oz. Yeti Rambler Straw Bottle in black featuring an etched Cedar Park High School wolf logo.
26 oz. Yeti Rambler Straw Bottle in forrest green featuring an etched Cedar Park High School wolf logo above the word "BASEBALL."
Decal is 5" X 5" and constructed to hold up to placement on a car.
Approximately 2" X 2" this sticker is great on items such as water bottles and computer lids.
Keep your canned beverage cold longer with this foam can cooler featuring the 2026 CP Baseball logo. Fits a 12 oz. can.
Keep your canned beverage cold longer with this foam can cooler featuring the Cedar Park High School logo. Fits a 12 oz. can.
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