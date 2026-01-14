CEDAR PARK BASEBALL BOOSTER CLUB

Offered by

CEDAR PARK BASEBALL BOOSTER CLUB

About this shop

Spring 2026 Booster Club Shop

Men’s Columbia PFG Tamiami™ II Short Sleeve Shirt item
Men’s Columbia PFG Tamiami™ II Short Sleeve Shirt
$60

This is one of Columbia's most popular and best-selling performance fishing shirts. Shirt colors available with the embroidered CP logo include black, white or city grey (size dependent).


Details from Amazon Website:

  • OMNI-SHADE: Be safe and protected. Omni-Shade blocks UVA and UVB rays to help prevent sunburns and long-term skin damage. The tight weave construction with UV absorbent yarns block the full spectrum of harmful UV rays.
  • OMNI-WICK: The ultimate moisture management technology for the outdoors. Omni-Wick quickly moves moisture from the skin into the fabric where it spreads across the surface to quickly evaporate—keeping you cool and your clothing dry.
  • PERFORMANCE FEATURES: Two self-draining pockets and a rod holder keep the essentials at the ready, while freeing up hands to secure your next lure.
  • BUTTON DOWN STYLE: When you're out over the water staying cool and dry is paramount. An adjustable button up with vented back add breathable comfort in this angler inspired short sleeve.
  • BUILT TO LAST: Columbia’s attention to detail is what sets our apparel apart from others. We use only the highest quality materials, expert craftsmanship, and durable stitching. This is a long-lasting shirt you will enjoy for seasons to come.
Sport-Tek® Dry Zone™ Colorblock Visor item
Sport-Tek® Dry Zone™ Colorblock Visor
$25

This visor features color-blocking style. It's constructed with DryZone technology designed to whisk away sweat. Material is 91/9 nylon/cotton. The back incorporates a hook and loop closure for adjustability and an exact fit. One Size Fits Most.

Fleece Ear Warmer by Turtle Fur® item
Fleece Ear Warmer by Turtle Fur®
$25

This Turtle Fur® "Bang Band" is a classic headband that provides ample warmth thanks to the soft, wicking fleece and extra width at the ears. Picture is for illustrative purposes. Design will be embroidered onto headband and will contour with the headband.


Details from Turtle Fur® Website:

  • Moisture Wicking
  • Soft Against Skin
  • Stretchy
  • Breathable
  • Thermal Insulation

Specifications

  • Fabric Type: Double-layer Chelonia 150™ Fleece
  • Fabric Content: 100% Polyester
  • Fit Type: Regular
  • Weight: 0.6 oz
  • Dimensions: 9.75" (w) x 4" (l)


Yeti Rambler Straw Bottle - Black item
Yeti Rambler Straw Bottle - Black
$45

26 oz. Yeti Rambler Straw Bottle in black featuring an etched Cedar Park High School wolf logo.

Yeti Rambler Straw Bottle - Forrest Green item
Yeti Rambler Straw Bottle - Forrest Green
$45

26 oz. Yeti Rambler Straw Bottle in forrest green featuring an etched Cedar Park High School wolf logo above the word "BASEBALL."

CP Baseball Car Decal item
CP Baseball Car Decal
$5

Decal is 5" X 5" and constructed to hold up to placement on a car.

CP Baseball Sticker item
CP Baseball Sticker
$3

Approximately 2" X 2" this sticker is great on items such as water bottles and computer lids.

Can Cooler - Black item
Can Cooler - Black
$5

Keep your canned beverage cold longer with this foam can cooler featuring the 2026 CP Baseball logo. Fits a 12 oz. can.

Can Cooler - Green item
Can Cooler - Green
$5

Keep your canned beverage cold longer with this foam can cooler featuring the Cedar Park High School logo. Fits a 12 oz. can.

Add a donation for CEDAR PARK BASEBALL BOOSTER CLUB

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!