Spring 2026 Booster Club Shop

This is one of Columbia's most popular and best-selling performance fishing shirts. Shirt colors available with the embroidered CP logo include black, white or city grey (size dependent).

Details from Amazon Website:

OMNI-SHADE: Be safe and protected. Omni-Shade blocks UVA and UVB rays to help prevent sunburns and long-term skin damage. The tight weave construction with UV absorbent yarns block the full spectrum of harmful UV rays.

OMNI-WICK: The ultimate moisture management technology for the outdoors. Omni-Wick quickly moves moisture from the skin into the fabric where it spreads across the surface to quickly evaporate—keeping you cool and your clothing dry.

PERFORMANCE FEATURES: Two self-draining pockets and a rod holder keep the essentials at the ready, while freeing up hands to secure your next lure.

BUTTON DOWN STYLE: When you're out over the water staying cool and dry is paramount. An adjustable button up with vented back add breathable comfort in this angler inspired short sleeve.