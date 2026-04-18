Spring 2026 Buy-a-Spots

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Saturday, June 20, 2026 4:00 - 8:00 PM | $50 Family (4) Ticket / $15 singles | Join teacher Alis for a dinner picnic at Saratoga Quarry Park. We will celebrate the longest day of the year by sharing a meal, bookended by play and activities.
Saturday, June 6 - Sunday, June 7 | 3:00 PM arrival |$80 Family Ticket (4) / $20 singles | Join Teacher Amanda and Family for a night of camping under the stars in their Las Cumbres mountain community. Don’t miss this wonderful camping experience, which includes a potluck dinner, night hiking, and a Sunday morning hike to Whale Mouth Cave!
Sunday, September 13th— from 2:00 - 6:00 PM at the schoolyard on Black Road. (It is the Sunday before Mountain School Fall classes begin.) | Children ages 3-6 years are welcome (with some age exceptions with teacher approval, especially for siblings). | Sign your children up for the Fall Schoolyard Frolic! Have a date afternoon while your kids have a great time with Teachers Jutta & Sarah, and possibly other teachers! | Drop your child(ren) off to delight in the company of Mountain School friends and teachers. Lots of play, dinner, and special afternoon/evening activities included as well as music and songs, and story time.
SUNDAY 5/31/2026 10:00 AM—11:30 AM at the School Yard | Join your little one for a morning full of play and creativity! Children will learn how to tie-dye and enjoy the schoolyard and the teachers. | Caregivers must attend with children; this is not a drop-off. The price includes materials.
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