Spring 2026 Buy-a-Spots

Sunday, September 13th— from 2:00 - 6:00 PM at the schoolyard on Black Road. (It is the Sunday before Mountain School Fall classes begin.) | Children ages 3-6 years are welcome (with some age exceptions with teacher approval, especially for siblings). | Sign your children up for the Fall Schoolyard Frolic! Have a date afternoon while your kids have a great time with Teachers Jutta & Sarah, and possibly other teachers! | Drop your child(ren) off to delight in the company of Mountain School friends and teachers. Lots of play, dinner, and special afternoon/evening activities included as well as music and songs, and story time.