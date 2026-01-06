Clay City Youth League

Spring 2026 CCYL Player Registration

200 Nye St

Clay City, IN 47841, USA

Concession Stand Deposit
$20

MUST BE ADDED FOR REGISTRATION TO BE COMPLETE - only 1 required per family

T-Ball
$45

Ages 3-5 (cutoff May 1st)

8U Softball
$65

Ages 6-8 (cutoff May 1st)

8U Baseball
$65

Ages 6-8 (cutoff May 1st)

12U Softball
$65

Ages 9-12 (cutoff May 1st)

12U Baseball
$65

Ages 9-12 (cutoff May 1st)

14U Softball
$65

Ages 13-14 (cutoff May 1st)

3 Player Discount
$185
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

3-Player Family Discount:
Register 3 players from the same immediate family to get $10 off the third child.

T-Ball Discount:
If any are T-Ball players, use code TBALL# (e.g., TBALL2 for 2 T-Ball players).

4 Player Discount
$240
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

4-Player Family Discount:
Register 4 players from the same immediate family to get $10 off the third & fourth child.

T-Ball Discount:
If any are T-Ball players, use code TBALL# (e.g., TBALL2 for 2 T-Ball players).

5 Player Discount
$285
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

5-Player Family Discount:
Register 5 players from the same immediate family to get $10 off the third & fourth child, and $20 off the fifth child.

T-Ball Discount:
If any are T-Ball players, use code TBALL# (e.g., TBALL2 for 2 T-Ball players).

6 Player Discount
$330
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

6-Player Family Discount:
Register 6 players from the same immediate family to get $10 off the third & fourth child, and $20 off the fifth and sixth child.

T-Ball Discount:
If any are T-Ball players, use code TBALL# (e.g., TBALL2 for 2 T-Ball players).

