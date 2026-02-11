Clay City Youth League

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Clay City Youth League

About this event

Spring 2026 CCYL Sponsorship Form

200 Nye St

Clay City, IN 47841, USA

Bronze Sponsor (Outfield Sponsor)
$150

The bronze sponsor will receive a custom 2'x4' banner to be placed on a the outfield fencing for field of their choice.

Silver Sponsor (Dugout/Concession Sponsor)
$250

The silver sponsor will receive a custom 3'x5' banner to be placed on a dugout or concession stand of your choice.

Gold Sponsor (Field Sponsor)
$500

The gold sponsor will receive custom 4'x6' banner to be placed on the backstop of one field of your choice.

T-Ball Team Sponsor
$250

Team sponsorships will cover the cost of uniforms, baseball caps/visors, and trophies for each player on the team. Your name/business name will be advertised on each player’s uniform.

Softball Team Sponsor
$300

Please make a selection based on your preference. Team sponsorships will cover the cost of uniforms, baseball caps/visors, and trophies for each player on the team. Your name/business name will be advertised on each player’s uniform.

Baseball Team Sponsor
$300

Please make a selection based on your preference. Team sponsorships will cover the cost of uniforms, baseball caps/visors, and trophies for each player on the team. Your name/business name will be advertised on each player’s uniform.

Add a donation for Clay City Youth League

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