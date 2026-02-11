Spring 2026 CCYL Sponsorship Form

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About this event
Clay City, IN 47841, USA
The bronze sponsor will receive a custom 2'x4' banner to be placed on a the outfield fencing for field of their choice.
The silver sponsor will receive a custom 3'x5' banner to be placed on a dugout or concession stand of your choice.
The gold sponsor will receive custom 4'x6' banner to be placed on the backstop of one field of your choice.
Team sponsorships will cover the cost of uniforms, baseball caps/visors, and trophies for each player on the team. Your name/business name will be advertised on each player’s uniform.
Please make a selection based on your preference. Team sponsorships will cover the cost of uniforms, baseball caps/visors, and trophies for each player on the team. Your name/business name will be advertised on each player’s uniform.
Please make a selection based on your preference. Team sponsorships will cover the cost of uniforms, baseball caps/visors, and trophies for each player on the team. Your name/business name will be advertised on each player’s uniform.
$
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