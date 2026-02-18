Cincinnati Junior Rollergirls

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Cincinnati Junior Rollergirls

About this event

Spring 2026 Cincinnati Junior Roller Derby Skater Dues

Spring 2026 Skater Dues: All Levels
$150

Skater dues:

$150 for all levels

Spring 2026 Skater Dues: Level 3 Additional Fee
$75

Skater dues:

Please add an additional $75.00 for Level 3 Skaters

Spring 2026 Skater Dues: SIBLING All Levels
$130

Skater Dues: $130.00 for all levels (sibling)


Spring 2026 Skater Dues: SIBLING Level 3 Additional Fee
$65

Skater Dues: Please add an additional $65.00 for Level 3 Skaters (SIBLING)

Spring 2026 Skater Dues-Credit Applied
Pay what you can

This should only be used if your dues notification included a credit that should be applied to your skaters account. Enter the amount due you received via email from the Leadership Team, this amount includes a credit applied to your account.

Drop-in Daily Rate
$15

For skaters from other leagues to drop-in for a single practice

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