Spring 2026 Class Selection

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About this shop
Block: One
Ages: 3-7
Instructor: Sam Gilbert
*Students must bring a backpack each day with basic school supplies, snacks, etc. Complete list will be available at orientation.
*Basic fine motor skills are required such as independently
cutting, writing, gluing, opening containers without
assistance, etc.
*Must be able to follow directions, listen, and sit for 10-15
minute increments
Step inside the science of you! In this hands‐on class, kids ages 3-7 will explore the basics of the human body - bones, muscles, senses, and more - while also uncovering strange and surprising facts they may have never thought about.
Through fun experiments, games, and discoveries, children will learn how their bodies work like marvelous machines and leave with a new sense of wonder about the amazing science within.
Block: One
Ages: 8+
Instructors: Amanda Caldwell
*Basic fine motor skills are required such as independently cutting, writing, gluing, opening containers without assistance, etc.
*Must be able to follow directions, listen, and sit for 10-15 minute increments
Join us as we travel around the world, exploring new places and getting a stamp in our passports after each class! Students will
learn about different countries and cultures through books and stories, games, puzzles, food, music, crafts, and more!
Block: One
Ages: 8-11
Instructor: Alisa Lytle
Step into a world where strategy, storytelling, and imagination
collide. In this class, students explore classic and modern board
games, cooperative challenges, and design to spark creativity and
critical thinking.
From rolling dice to building characters to navigating game
boards, students discover how math, logic, and storytelling all play
a part in the games they love. Perfect for kids who enjoy thinking
outside the box, working together, and diving into imaginative
worlds
Block: One
Ages: 12+
Instructor: Alisa Lytle
Step into a world where strategy, storytelling, and imagination
collide. In this class, students explore classic and modern board
games, cooperative challenges, and design to spark creativity and
critical thinking.
From rolling dice to building characters to navigating game
boards, students discover how math, logic, and storytelling all play
a part in the games they love. Perfect for kids who enjoy thinking
outside the box, working together, and diving into imaginative
worlds
Block: One
Ages: 11+
Instructors: Shay Marshall
*Must be able to work largely independently
*Some reading required
Throughout history there have been people who don’t align themselves with mainstream society. Those who belong to countercultures
have often brought about dramatic cultural changes from voting rights, influence in law, to feelings on war, or everyday life. In this class
we will focus on some of these countercultures from the 1900’s such as Bohemiens, Women’s Suffrage, Flower Children, Punks, and Harajuku Girls and the effects they have had on society through exploring music and media of the time.
Block: Two
Ages: 3-7
Instructor: Shay Marshall
*Needs to follow directions from adults while in a group
outdoors
This class will be outside the library to engage body
movement. We will play games, do stretches, and take walks
around the civic circle to learn about local history.
Block: Two
Ages: 11+
Instructor: Rali Wade
*Must be able to work largely independently
*Strong reading skills required
*Advanced fine motor skills are required such as carving, basic
drawing, detailed cutting, shaping clay
*Must be able to follow directions, listen, and sit for 10-15 minute
increments
Well its official, you're leveling up from kids to young adults, which
means it's time for a guide to life. Get ready to learn the basics of
cooking and meal planning (without burning the house down),
money (where'd all it go??) and sustainable living (visible mending
anyone?). We will also practice self care, life balance and goal
setting so that you’ll be more confident, more capable, and way
less confused than most adults you know!
Block: Two
Ages: 8-11
Instructor: Sarah Raymond
*Some reading required,
*Basic fine motor skills are required such as independently cutting,
writing, gluing, opening containers without assistance, etc.
*Must be able to follow directions, listen, and sit for 10-15 minute
increments
This class is designed for kids ages 8-11 to explore the natural world by learning about the
Earth’s structure and the natural systems that affect it. Each week we will use a hands-on
approach while we explore different aspects of Earth science through experiments,
engineering, art, games, and fun activities. We will learn about rocks, minerals, volcanoes,
earthquakes, weather, the water cycle, and various landforms.
Block: Three
Ages: 3-7
Instructors: Sarah Raymond
*Basic fine motor skills are required such as
independently cutting, writing, gluing, opening
containers without assistance, etc.
*Must be able to follow directions, listen, and sit for 10-
15 minute increments
Let’s explore the natural world by learning about the
Earth’s structure and the natural systems that affect
it. Each week we will take a hands-on approach while
we explore different aspects of Earth science through
experiments, art, games, and fun activities. We will
learn about rocks, minerals, volcanoes, earthquakes,
weather, the water cycle, and various landforms..
Block: Three
Ages: 8-11
Instructor: Katie Hansen
*Must be able to work largely independently
*Advanced fine motor skills are required such as carving, basic drawing,
detailed cutting, shaping clay
*Must be able to follow directions, listen, and sit for 10-15 minute increments
Students will learn the basics of working with polymer clay. They will also be
able to exercise their imagination by creating something new upon receiving
a random topic each class. For example: Create your favorite animal or create
a miniature clay scene that tells a short story.
Block: Three
Ages: 11+
Instructors: Amanda Caldwell and Shay Marshall
In this hands‐on, maker‐driven workshop, teens get to experiment
with two timeless art forms: woodworking or fiber arts. You’ll choose what projects interest you and focus on that skill building each
week; whether it’s whittling, felting, or a mix of them both. In whittling you learn how to use real tools to cut, shape, and build
with wood, creating pieces that are functional, expressive, or just plain awesome. On the fiber side, you’ll dive (deeper) into felting. It
was such an addictive and fun process last session, that we're bringing it back! We'll transform wool into bold textures, sculptural
forms, and custom designs. Think mini creatures, accessories, décor,
whatever fits your vibe. Each session blends creativity with problem‐solving as you sketch ideas, test techniques, and bring your concepts to life. Whether you’re into design, engineering, or just love making things with your hands, this class gives you the space to explore your style and build something that’s uniquely yours.
Block: Three
Ages: 8+
Instructors: Alisa Lytle
*Must be able to work largely independently,
*Must be able to follow directions, listen, and sit for
10-15 minute increments
Let’s play! In this class we’ll explore both board and
role playing games. We’ll learn new games as well
as play some old favorites. There will also be
opportunities for your kiddos to teach others their
favorite games.
*No electronic devices allowed in class
$
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