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Brave at Heart Learning Connections

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Spring 2026 Class Selection

Little STEAM Engines: Science of Self item
Little STEAM Engines: Science of Self
$15

Block: One

Ages: 3-7

Instructor: Sam Gilbert


*Students must bring a backpack each day with basic school supplies, snacks, etc. Complete list will be available at orientation.

*Basic fine motor skills are required such as independently

cutting, writing, gluing, opening containers without

assistance, etc.

*Must be able to follow directions, listen, and sit for 10-15

minute increments


Step inside the science of you! In this hands‐on class, kids ages 3-7 will explore the basics of the human body - bones, muscles, senses, and more - while also uncovering strange and surprising facts they may have never thought about.


Through fun experiments, games, and discoveries, children will learn how their bodies work like marvelous machines and leave with a new sense of wonder about the amazing science within.

Passport Adventures item
Passport Adventures
$15

Block: One

Ages: 8+

Instructors: Amanda Caldwell


*Basic fine motor skills are required such as independently cutting, writing, gluing, opening containers without assistance, etc.

*Must be able to follow directions, listen, and sit for 10-15 minute increments


Join us as we travel around the world, exploring new places and getting a stamp in our passports after each class! Students will

learn about different countries and cultures through books and stories, games, puzzles, food, music, crafts, and more!

Game Board Creation (8-11) item
Game Board Creation (8-11)
$17

Block: One

Ages: 8-11

Instructor: Alisa Lytle


Step into a world where strategy, storytelling, and imagination

collide. In this class, students explore classic and modern board

games, cooperative challenges, and design to spark creativity and

critical thinking.

From rolling dice to building characters to navigating game

boards, students discover how math, logic, and storytelling all play

a part in the games they love. Perfect for kids who enjoy thinking

outside the box, working together, and diving into imaginative

worlds

Board Game Creation (12+) item
Board Game Creation (12+)
$17

Block: One

Ages: 12+

Instructor: Alisa Lytle


Step into a world where strategy, storytelling, and imagination

collide. In this class, students explore classic and modern board

games, cooperative challenges, and design to spark creativity and

critical thinking.

From rolling dice to building characters to navigating game

boards, students discover how math, logic, and storytelling all play

a part in the games they love. Perfect for kids who enjoy thinking

outside the box, working together, and diving into imaginative

worlds

Counterculters & Their Influence item
Counterculters & Their Influence
$7

Block: One

Ages: 11+

Instructors: Shay Marshall


*Must be able to work largely independently

*Some reading required

Throughout history there have been people who don’t align themselves with mainstream society. Those who belong to countercultures

have often brought about dramatic cultural changes from voting rights, influence in law, to feelings on war, or everyday life. In this class

we will focus on some of these countercultures from the 1900’s such as Bohemiens, Women’s Suffrage, Flower Children, Punks, and Harajuku Girls and the effects they have had on society through exploring music and media of the time.

Movers and Shakers item
Movers and Shakers
$7

Block: Two

Ages: 3-7

Instructor: Shay Marshall


*Needs to follow directions from adults while in a group

outdoors


This class will be outside the library to engage body

movement. We will play games, do stretches, and take walks

around the civic circle to learn about local history.

Life 101 item
Life 101
$15

Block: Two

Ages: 11+

Instructor: Rali Wade


*Must be able to work largely independently

*Strong reading skills required

*Advanced fine motor skills are required such as carving, basic

drawing, detailed cutting, shaping clay

*Must be able to follow directions, listen, and sit for 10-15 minute

increments

Well its official, you're leveling up from kids to young adults, which

means it's time for a guide to life. Get ready to learn the basics of

cooking and meal planning (without burning the house down),

money (where'd all it go??) and sustainable living (visible mending

anyone?). We will also practice self care, life balance and goal

setting so that you’ll be more confident, more capable, and way

less confused than most adults you know!

Earth Science (8-11) item
Earth Science (8-11)
$15

Block: Two

Ages: 8-11

Instructor: Sarah Raymond


*Some reading required,

*Basic fine motor skills are required such as independently cutting,

writing, gluing, opening containers without assistance, etc.

*Must be able to follow directions, listen, and sit for 10-15 minute

increments

This class is designed for kids ages 8-11 to explore the natural world by learning about the

Earth’s structure and the natural systems that affect it. Each week we will use a hands-on

approach while we explore different aspects of Earth science through experiments,

engineering, art, games, and fun activities. We will learn about rocks, minerals, volcanoes,

earthquakes, weather, the water cycle, and various landforms.

Little STEAM Engines: Earth Science item
Little STEAM Engines: Earth Science
$15

Block: Three

Ages: 3-7

Instructors: Sarah Raymond


*Basic fine motor skills are required such as

independently cutting, writing, gluing, opening

containers without assistance, etc.

*Must be able to follow directions, listen, and sit for 10-

15 minute increments

Let’s explore the natural world by learning about the

Earth’s structure and the natural systems that affect

it. Each week we will take a hands-on approach while

we explore different aspects of Earth science through

experiments, art, games, and fun activities. We will

learn about rocks, minerals, volcanoes, earthquakes,

weather, the water cycle, and various landforms..

Polymer Clay Creations item
Polymer Clay Creations
$10

Block: Three

Ages: 8-11

Instructor: Katie Hansen


*Must be able to work largely independently

*Advanced fine motor skills are required such as carving, basic drawing,

detailed cutting, shaping clay

*Must be able to follow directions, listen, and sit for 10-15 minute increments


Students will learn the basics of working with polymer clay. They will also be

able to exercise their imagination by creating something new upon receiving

a random topic each class. For example: Create your favorite animal or create

a miniature clay scene that tells a short story.

Wood and Wool Workshop item
Wood and Wool Workshop
$20

Block: Three

Ages: 11+

Instructors: Amanda Caldwell and Shay Marshall

In this hands‐on, maker‐driven workshop, teens get to experiment

with two timeless art forms: woodworking or fiber arts. You’ll choose what projects interest you and focus on that skill building each

week; whether it’s whittling, felting, or a mix of them both. In whittling you learn how to use real tools to cut, shape, and build

with wood, creating pieces that are functional, expressive, or just plain awesome. On the fiber side, you’ll dive (deeper) into felting. It

was such an addictive and fun process last session, that we're bringing it back! We'll transform wool into bold textures, sculptural

forms, and custom designs. Think mini creatures, accessories, décor,

whatever fits your vibe. Each session blends creativity with problem‐solving as you sketch ideas, test techniques, and bring your concepts to life. Whether you’re into design, engineering, or just love making things with your hands, this class gives you the space to explore your style and build something that’s uniquely yours.

Board & Role Playing Games item
Board & Role Playing Games
$5

Block: Three

Ages: 8+

Instructors: Alisa Lytle


*Must be able to work largely independently,

*Must be able to follow directions, listen, and sit for

10-15 minute increments

Let’s play! In this class we’ll explore both board and

role playing games. We’ll learn new games as well

as play some old favorites. There will also be

opportunities for your kiddos to teach others their

favorite games.

*No electronic devices allowed in class

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