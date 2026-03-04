Spring 2026 Class Selection

Block: One

Ages: 3-7

Instructor: Sam Gilbert





*Students must bring a backpack each day with basic school supplies, snacks, etc. Complete list will be available at orientation.

*Basic fine motor skills are required such as independently

cutting, writing, gluing, opening containers without

assistance, etc.

*Must be able to follow directions, listen, and sit for 10-15

minute increments





Step inside the science of you! In this hands‐on class, kids ages 3-7 will explore the basics of the human body - bones, muscles, senses, and more - while also uncovering strange and surprising facts they may have never thought about.





Through fun experiments, games, and discoveries, children will learn how their bodies work like marvelous machines and leave with a new sense of wonder about the amazing science within.