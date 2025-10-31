Spring 2026 Classes

Hosted by
Adaptive / Developmental Disabilities (Ages 6+): Thursdays, 6-6:30
An inclusive, sensory-friendly theatre class designed for students of all abilities. Through rhythm, movement, and guided improvisation, Shining Stars discover new ways to communicate, create, and shine in a supportive environment.
Ages 3–5: Wednesdays, 3:15-3:45
A playful introduction to theatre through movement, music, and imagination! Little Lights explore their creativity in a fun, encouraging environment that builds confidence and joy on stage.
Kindergarten–2nd Grade: Wednesdays, 4:45-5:15
Young performers learn the foundations of acting through storytelling, expressive movement, and teamwork. Each class encourages big imaginations and helps students build focus, confidence, and creativity.
3rd–5th Grade: Wednesdays, 4-4:30
This energetic group takes their creativity to the next level with improvisation, short scenes, and character work. Students learn how to express emotion, project their voices, and collaborate with peers—all while having fun!
6th-8th Grade, Thursdays 4-4:45
Middle schoolers dive into deeper acting skills, exploring character choices, motivation, and scene development. Scene Builders work as an ensemble to bring stories to life while learning to take creative risks and support one another on stage.
High School, Thursdays 4:45-5:45
A focused and collaborative workshop for teens interested in all aspects of theatre—acting, directing, or playwriting. Found Space Players explore performance techniques, creative leadership, and the power of ensemble storytelling.
