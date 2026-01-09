College And University Professional Association For Human Resources

Hosted by

College And University Professional Association For Human Resources

About this event

Spring 2026 Conference

800 W University Pkwy

Orem, UT 84058, USA

CUPA-HR Member Admission
Free
Non CUPA-HR Admissions
$50
Executive Sponsorship
$1,000

Sponsorship includes: Pre-event recognition, ability to provide promotional material, logo in event programming and website, attendee list, post event email, special recognition during the event, webinar or event breakouts session, social media recognition, and 4 tickets to the event.

Professional Sponsorship
$750

Sponsorship includes: Pre-event recognition, ability to provide promotional material, logo in event programming and website, attendee list, post event email, and 3 tickets to the event.

Exhibitor Sponsorship
$500

Sponsorship includes: Pre-event recognition, ability to provide promotional material, logo in event programming, and 1 ticket to the event.

Variable Sponsorship
Pay what you can

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