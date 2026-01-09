Spring 2026 Conference

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About this event
Sponsorship includes: Pre-event recognition, ability to provide promotional material, logo in event programming and website, attendee list, post event email, special recognition during the event, webinar or event breakouts session, social media recognition, and 4 tickets to the event.
Sponsorship includes: Pre-event recognition, ability to provide promotional material, logo in event programming and website, attendee list, post event email, and 3 tickets to the event.
Sponsorship includes: Pre-event recognition, ability to provide promotional material, logo in event programming, and 1 ticket to the event.
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