Spring 2026 Enrollment

2nd Semester Facility Fee
Prorated Membership Fee for Families starting 2nd Semester
Teacher: Faith Jacobsen
Ages: 10- Adult
12 Weeks
In this 12-week “Build an Escape Room” class, students ages 10+ will learn how to design puzzles, craft storylines, and create interactive challenges that keep players engaged. Working in teams, they’ll practice turning creative ideas into cohesive escape-room experiences while strengthening their problem-solving, collaboration, and critical-thinking skills. By the end of the course, each team will build a fully playable mini escape room. Their completed room(s) will be available for others to play through during Showcase Week.
Students will work in groups throughout the class, so they should be prepared to both give and receive constructive feedback and be ready to collaborate as part of a team.
This class would be a great follow-up to the "Build a Boardgame" class offered Spring 2025, but is not a required prerequisite.
I am a chemistry professor at Johnson County Community College. I love games, puzzles, logic, and math.
Teacher: Faith Jacobsen
Ages: 7-11
1st 6 Weeks
This class will utilize the Mystery Science curriculum to teach about Heredity, Survival, and Selection. Mystery Science uses a combination of engaging videos and hands-on projects to engage learners to have curiosity about science topics.
About this unit from the Mystery Science website: "In this unit, students explore the inherited and acquired traits of plants and animals. Analyzing traits provides evidence for how those traits vary, how they are inherited, and how they have changed over time through both artificial and natural selection. Students also examine how a particular environment can affect traits, including inherited traits that provide animals with an advantage for survival."
This class is designed for 7-10 year olds and will be taught at a 3rd grade level.
I am a chemistry professor at Johnson County Community College. I love teaching Mystery Science as it sparks curiosity and hands-on exploration of science!
Teacher: Faith Jacobsen
Ages: 7-12
2nd 6 Weeks
In this 6-week coding class, students ages 7+ will explore the basics of programming using Code.org - a fun, game-based curriculum. Because of the nature of the activities, students should be able to read, but each child will move through the lessons at their own pace with me there to guide and support them. While each week will have a theme or focus, students will work at a level that matches their individual skill and prior experience with coding. To participate, every child will need their own device—such as a tablet, Chromebook, or laptop—to access Code.org and complete the activities.
Faith Jacobsen is a Chemistry Professor at Johnson County Community College and has been a coach for a First Lego League Robotics team for the past two years.
Teacher: Jenna Wiesing
Ages: 7-17
2nd 6 Weeks
In this fun, hands-on course, students learn to think for themselves, solve problems, and make fair, thoughtful decisions. Through games, experiments, group challenges and thoughtful discussion they explore how fear, bias, assumptions, and peer pressure shape our choices and how to question them.
Older students will collaborate with their peers, while younger students will work together in their own group; essentially functioning as two separate classes, taught simultaneously.
Highlights:
-Solve mysteries, debate silly cases, and test assumptions.
-Practice teamwork, decision-making, and ethical reasoning.
-Explore real-world issues: fairness, truth, technology, identity, and the greater good.
-By the end of the course, students will be sharper thinkers, better collaborators, and more confident in navigating complex situations, while having a blast doing it.
I’m Jenna Wiesing, and I love helping kids think deeply, ask big questions, and make thoughtful choices. I’ve spent years creating hands-on, interactive classes for students, where imagination meets critical thinking.
In my classroom, we will debate fun and challenging scenarios, explore ethical dilemmas, and have in-depth discussions; all while learning to collaborate, question assumptions, and make confident decisions. My goal is to make learning both engaging and meaningful, so every child leaves curious, empowered, and excited to explore the world around them.
Teacher: Jenna Wiesing
Ages: 7-17
12 Weeks
In this hands-on class, students will design and develop a brand-new country from scratch! Each week, you’ll tackle a different aspect of your society; geography, government, economy, culture, technology, and even trade with other countries at the Summit.
Students have the freedom to work alone or form small groups, allowing for individual exploration or collaborative brainstorming. This also allows this class to be flexible for a wide age group. The older students will be pushed to dive deeper and think harder while putting together their countries. Whether you want to shape your own unique country or team up to build a nation together, this class encourages flexibility, imagination, and teamwork. By the end of the course, you’ll showcase your fully realized civilization in a fun and interactive presentation.
I’m Jenna, and I love bringing learning to life through hands-on projects and creative exploration. I believe students learn best when they can dive in, experiment, and build something meaningful with their own ideas. Whether it’s designing a country, crafting a project, or solving a challenge. My goal is to make learning engaging, collaborative, and fun, while helping each student develop critical thinking, problem-solving, and teamwork skills.
Teacher: Melissa Lozano
Ages: 5-8
1st 6 Weeks
Hands-on, interactive, fun Spanish! We’ll do lots of learning to speak Spanish w/games & exciting interaction w/ peers. We’ll play Spanish games to promote social skills and making friends…all while practicing the language! You might learn a bit about the countries where Spanish is spoken too! No Spanish background needed.
Hi, I’m Melissa Lozano! As a licensed elementary & Spanish teacher with over 10 years of teaching experience, over 14 years working in education, & 6 years of tutoring experience in many subjects, I look forward to teaching you Spanish! I graduated with a degree in Elementary Education. My licenses include KS K-6th Early-Late Childhood Generalist, KS & TX PreK-12 Spanish Language, & TX PreK-12 Bilingual Education. I have two little ones of my own whom I take a lot of pride in nurturing and developing as they grow. I am working toward my Master of Arts in Counseling degree with a focus in School Counseling. Additionally, I have volunteered in Ecuador, Mexico, Swaziland Africa, and Guatemala.
Teacher: Melissa Lozano
Ages: 9-13
1st 6 Weeks
Hands-on, interactive, fun Spanish! We’ll do lots of learning to speak Spanish w/games & exciting interaction w/ peers. We’ll play Spanish games to promote social skills and making friends…all while practicing the language! You might learn a bit about the countries where Spanish is spoken too! No Spanish background needed.
Teacher: Jessica Pavon and Kylie Arthur
Ages: 2-6
1st 6 Weeks
This 6-week class will explore the five senses: hearing, smell, sight, touch, and taste. In each class, we will learn about one of the five senses, do a hands-on exploration of the sense, and read an accompanying book.
This class is designed for learners who:
-can sit and interact with readings of picture books (with breaks and movement as needed)
-can follow instructions and safely move in the classroom (with teacher/parent help)
-can follow instructions during hands-on activities (with teacher/parent help)
-can stay in the classroom for the 50-minute class (with breaks with a parent as needed)
This class will involve the smelling of different scents as well as tasting different foods/drinks. I will ensure that everything we smell or taste is safe for all students, including those with any allergies or intolerances. Please feel free to reach out with any specific concerns.
Jessica: I am a former classroom teacher with experience in elementary and middle schools. I love exploring science with students of all ages.
Kylie: I am a former preschool teacher with a background in early childhood education. Songs, play and books are my favorite way to engage young children (and myself!) into learning about the world around them!
Teacher: Jessica Pavon and Kylie Arthur
Ages: 2-6
2nd 6 Weeks
This 6-week class combines the love of books with dance. At the beginning of each class we will have a time of Show and Tell in which students can practice speaking in front of their classmates about a book or a dance that they have experienced recently. We will then read a book or two about dancing and/or a specific type of dance and then practice some dance moves to music. We’ll also practice some yoga poses and breathing techniques to help us transition between reading and dancing.
Please note: I am not a dance instructor. This class will be a way to explore new ways to move our bodies as well as new books and songs and is not intended to be a traditional dance class.
This class is designed for learners who:
-can sit and interact with readings of picture books
-can follow instructions and safely move in the classroom during dance times (with teacher/parent help)
-can stay in the classroom for the 50-minute class (with breaks with a parent as needed)
Coordinator: Heather Wetzel
Ages: 9-11
12 Weeks
In this class every week will be an opportunity to make something unique. Parents who enroll their children in this class will agree to lead a project one week and assist a leader one week. Projects can be anything the students can make. In the past I had students look at different types of architecture and then create a couple of buildings out of recycled boxes. One parent brought old crayons, and the kids made sun catchers by shaving crayons and ironing them on paper. Maybe you have a project idea that would be a lot of fun with a class? Sign up for this to share the project! This is a parent lead class, but your student can assist you. Parents who lead agree to bring the supplies for the week. Ideally, we get 12 students for a project a week, but if we get 8 students, we can discuss to see who has ideas and wants to teach a 2nd week or we might have 8 classes and a few days off. Students should be able to follow directions and be safe with scissors and supervised use of hot glue or an iron potentially.
Hi! I am Heather, I have 3 girls and have been homeschooling since 2011. I like to read books and gardening. As I was thinking about this bio I like gardening when it isn't humid or hot, so what I really like is house plants and some planters of flowers outside. I have 11 house plants and counting.
Coordinator: Heather Wetzel
Ages: 5-7
1st 6 Weeks
Have you ever read a story and wanted to complete an art project related to the story? Have you visited the Rabbit Hole Museum recently and been inspired to create art from a story book? This class is for you and your student! We will read a story to start the class and then complete an art or craft project. This is a cooperative, so for every student enrolled, the parent will provide a story and supplies for the art/craft AND assist one week. There will always be 2 adults in class.
For example: Once I taught a similar class and we read Katie and the Sunflowers (link below) and then did a sunflower painting. This class has endless possibilities.
Hi I am Heather and I have been homeschooling my 3 girls since 2011. Recently, I visited the Rabbit Hole and was inspired to coordinate this class. I love a good picture book!
Teacher: Lesa Childers
Ages: 10-18
12 Weeks
Free writing is a great way to unstick your brain and let your ideas flow onto the page, without the anxiety and tension that we often feel with structured writing. A lot of authors will tell you that some of their best writing begins with this very loose practice, where the brain goes into something like a “stream of consciousness” state, and the story takes itself where it wants to go. For this free-writing class we will take turns bringing in different kinds of prompts to kickstart short, timed free writes. We will keep options wide open for what works as a prompt. Some examples might include: 3d objects we find interesting or loaded with meaning, a mysterious phrase, a sentence selected at random from a book, a few lines sung from a song, a brief recording, or an old post card. We may, on occasion, read, watch, or listen to a short work selected by a class member or the teacher as preparation for a writing prompt to be used in class. You can free write in any style or genre you like – fiction, poetry, personal narrative, mixed genre, or non-genre (no categories required)! At the end of our writing sessions, we will have optional read-alouds, for those who want to share, followed by a fun closing activity, if time allows.
I taught literature and writing at a private high school from 2000 - 2012. I've been homeschooling since 2020, and I love shared creative writing experiences.
Teacher: Jenna Wiesing
Ages: 13-18
1st 6 Weeks
Step into a world of fun, fast-paced challenges with our Teen Game Show class! Each week, students compete in a variety of exciting game-show-style activities, from trivia and word games to logic puzzles and Minute to Win It challenges.
While the focus is on playing and enjoying the games, every activity is designed to build real skills. Students practice critical thinking, problem-solving, and quick decision-making as they tackle puzzles and strategy-based challenges. Team rounds encourage collaboration, communication, and friendly competition, while timed and rapid-fire challenges help sharpen focus and mental agility.
Through this interactive experience, students engage in educational play that reinforces memory, logic, and reasoning. By the end of the course, participants will have boosted their confidence, sharpened their minds, and enjoyed the thrill of competition in a supportive, high-energy environment.
Hi! I’m Jenna Wiesing, and I love turning learning into a fun, interactive experience. I’ve spent years creating creative classroom activities that get students thinking, collaborating, and laughing while they learn. I believe the best learning happens when students are engaged, challenged, and having fun; whether we’re solving puzzles, testing trivia knowledge, or competing in friendly team challenges.
Teacher: TJ Attwood
Ages: 11+
2nd 6 Weeks
Students will learn how to throw a frisbee golf disc. We will use methods for fairway, approach, and putt shots and different ways to hold the frisbee disc. They will also learn how to navigate obstacles and the wind and aim for a target basket.
Cost of the course will include frisbee discs that students will be able to keep after the class is complete. The class will be held on site outside at KHP where we will practice putting & shorter shots.
There might be a few weeks that we meet at R park (right after KHP) for practice with more outdoor space. Toward the end of the 6 weeks, it will be encouraged (but optional) to travel to a disc golf course 15 minutes from Roots Church for a full nine hole course experience.
I have been playing disc golf for about 10 years, much more frequency in the last 2 years. Getting outside and enjoying nature is it enjoyable part of disc off, including the rewarding, feeling of landing in the basket from far away.
Teacher: Ellen Pajor
Ages: 8-13
12 Weeks
In this class, students will create their own characters and perform a play they help to write. Along with writing and rehearsing the play, students will learn acting basics through games, including improvisation. Students can chose to take the partner class, stagecraft, if they want to be involved in the designing sets, costumes and more.
Ellen has been teaching acting for almost 20 years. She loves helping students find their voice and build their confidence through acting and playwriting!
Teacher: Kitty Barrett-Kraai
Ages: 8+
12 Weeks
Students will learn about the different roles it takes to put on a full play as well as design sets, costumes, props and more for a play written by their peers, if they would like the full experience they can take the sister class "create a play: acting"
I have worked behind and in front of the curtain since I was a wee babe. I am so excited to help your little drama geek find themselves through the expression of the theatre!
Teacher: Kitty Barrett-Kraai
Ages: 13+
12 Weeks
You get your own books to learn and practice different basic water color techniques as well as getting help creating your own ideas!
I have been an artist since I can remember and I love helping people find their artist within! Watercolor is fun and easy to explore for beginners too!
Teacher: Ellen Pajor
Ages: 6-10
12 Weeks
In this class, students will learn about basic environmental science and principles including: pollution, indigenous practices, ecosystem functions and conservation! Each class will be hands on, messy and fun!
We will utilize science experiments, art projects, books, and more to illustrate all of these principles. Students will leave class knowing how to do citizen science and empowered to interact with the land around them positively!
Please note that students may be asked to wear masks in class due to Ellen's family being immunocompromised.
Student requirements: Ideally, students are able to focus on and discuss slightly complex topics for at least 10-15 minutes, as there will be some lectures in this class.
Ellen received her degree in Environmental Studies with a Social Justice Concentration in 2014 from Cornell College. Since then, she has taught for environmental education organizations including Greenworks n KC and SPARK-Y in Minneapolis. She is also a trained herbalist. She is so excited to bring her love of the natural word to KHP students!
Sponsor: Jessica Pavon
Ages: 10+
12 Weeks
In this club, students will be making a weekly news report for KHP. Members need to be flexible, to be able to record impromptu videos on various topics, and be willing to work with others. Roles will be discussed at the first few meetings.
Sponsor: Jenna Wiesing
Ages: 7-13
12 Weeks
This dance club will work on fun and energetic choreographed songs!
