Spring 2026 Enrollment

Coordinator: Heather Wetzel

Ages: 9-11

12 Weeks





In this class every week will be an opportunity to make something unique. Parents who enroll their children in this class will agree to lead a project one week and assist a leader one week. Projects can be anything the students can make. In the past I had students look at different types of architecture and then create a couple of buildings out of recycled boxes. One parent brought old crayons, and the kids made sun catchers by shaving crayons and ironing them on paper. Maybe you have a project idea that would be a lot of fun with a class? Sign up for this to share the project! This is a parent lead class, but your student can assist you. Parents who lead agree to bring the supplies for the week. Ideally, we get 12 students for a project a week, but if we get 8 students, we can discuss to see who has ideas and wants to teach a 2nd week or we might have 8 classes and a few days off. Students should be able to follow directions and be safe with scissors and supervised use of hot glue or an iron potentially.





-------------------------------------------------------------





Hi! I am Heather, I have 3 girls and have been homeschooling since 2011. I like to read books and gardening. As I was thinking about this bio I like gardening when it isn't humid or hot, so what I really like is house plants and some planters of flowers outside. I have 11 house plants and counting.