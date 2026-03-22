Spring Explorers' Garden Club

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About this event
Covers costs of after school program and supplies needed.
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The PTA can help cover part or all of the program and supply costs so all students can participate. If registration fees are a financial barrier, we’re here to help.
Please contact Student Support Advocate Eric Holl at [email protected] or 360-965-8283. He will coordinate with the school garden team to provide support.
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