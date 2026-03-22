Elger Bay Elementary PTA

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Elger Bay Elementary PTA

About this event

Spring Explorers' Garden Club

1810 Elger Bay Rd

Camano, WA 98282, USA

EXPLORERS' GARDEN CLUB MEMBERSHIP [K-2]
$75

Covers costs of after school program and supplies needed.


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The PTA can help cover part or all of the program and supply costs so all students can participate. If registration fees are a financial barrier, we’re here to help.


Please contact Student Support Advocate Eric Holl at [email protected] or 360-965-8283. He will coordinate with the school garden team to provide support.

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