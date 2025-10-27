Grand Rapids Modern Quilt Guild

Hosted by

Grand Rapids Modern Quilt Guild

About this event

Spring 2026 GRMQG Retreat-- please read the instructions or you may miss key information for properly reserving your place!

12253 Lakeshore Dr

Grand Haven, MI 49417, USA

Downpayment to hold your spot overnight guests
$55

If you'd like to pay in full now, please also select either the Thursday-Sunday or Friday-Sunday ticket.

Thurs-Sun remainder (don't forget downpayment ticket)
$165

Cost is $220 total. Please also select a downpayment ticket ($55) to hold your spot.

Includes lunch and dinner, bed with bedding in climate controlled cottage.

Fri-Sun pay remainder (don't forget downpayment ticket)
$110

Cost is $165 total. Please also select a downpayment ticket ($55) to hold your spot.

Includes lunch and dinner, bed with bedding in climate controlled cottage.

Daytrip Thursday
$55

Includes lunch and dinner.

Daytrip Friday
$55

Includes lunch and dinner.

Daytrip Saturday
$55

Includes lunch and dinner.

Daytrip Sunday (depart by 3pm)
$30

Only includes lunch. Must leave by 3pm!

Pay by check (must pay in full)
Free

If you want to pay by check:
Please make sure your full name is on the check.

Check made out to:
Grand Rapids Modern Quilters

Address to send check:
Stephanie Grainger
2867 Provin Oaks Ct NE
Grand Rapids, MI
49525

$220 for Thursday - Sunday
$165 for Friday - Sunday
$55 for Daytrip (per day)

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!