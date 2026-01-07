Johnny Appleseed District

Spring 2026 JAD/CAR District Convention

5874 Montclair Blvd

Milford, OH 45150, USA

Performer (Quartet) Adult
$75
Performer (Quartet) Youth under 23
$37.50
Performer (Chorus) Adult
$55
Performer (Chorus) Youth under 23
$27.50
Non-Performer (All Events) Adult
$55
Non-Performer (All Events) Young Adult under 23
$27.50
Non-Performer (All Events) Youth under 18
$5
Non-Performer (Single Session) Fri Quartet
$25
Non-Performer (Single Session) Sat Chorus
$25
Non-Performer (Single Session) Sat Quartet
$25
Payment (Chorus) Group Payment
$55
Harmony Platoon Participant
Free

Please select this if you want to participate in the Harmony Platoon event. NOTE: YOU NEED TO REGISTER WITH BHS AND PURCHASE YOUR MUSIC! Selecting this option alone will not complete your registration for this event. The link to register with BHS is on the main page for this event under "More Details."

VIP
Free

This ticket type is for Past District Presidents, Event Staff and Society Representatives.

