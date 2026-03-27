COH ELEMENTARY

Offered by

COH ELEMENTARY

About this shop

Spring 2026 Kids Clubs

Art Club: Kindergarten-1 Grade item
Art Club: Kindergarten-1 Grade
$85

Alaina Enslen is WILD ABOUT ART Mondays

April 13, 20, 27, May 4

Art Room


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Art Club: 2-4th grade item
Art Club: 2-4th grade
$85

Alaina Enslen is WILD ABOUT ART Tuesdays

April 14, 21, 28, May 5

Art Room

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Yoga Club item
Yoga Club
$70

Miss Susan Walsh teaches Kids Yoga in a fun and educational way. Incorporating music, books, and lots of fun props! Yoga can help build your child’s self-esteem, focus, and aids in balance. Movement such as yoga can also help ease anxiety, and give your child a healthy awareness of their body. Mondays

April 13, 20, 27, May 4

Cafeteria

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Garden Club item
Garden Club
$35

Mike Takeuchi

Dig in the dirt and learn about planting and the environment at the COH Garden!

Thursdays

April 16, 23, 30, May 7

Garden

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Old School Recess Games: 2-4th grade item
Old School Recess Games: 2-4th grade
$60

Jed Madayag

Come play Gaga Ball, Kick Ball, Four Square, and Basketball after school! This clubs meets outside in all weather!

Wednesdays

April 16, 23, 30, May 7

Outside

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Cooking Club item
Cooking Club
$100

Cooking with Chef Heather!

Wednesdays

April 15, 22, 29, May 6

Cafeteria

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MORNING Tennis Club/Session 1 item
MORNING Tennis Club/Session 1
$85

April 13, 14, 15, 16, 17

7:45-8:45 am


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MORNING Tennis/Session 2 item
MORNING Tennis/Session 2
$85

May 11, 12, 13, 14, 15

7:45-8:45am

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!