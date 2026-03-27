Spring 2026 Kids Clubs

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About this shop
Alaina Enslen is WILD ABOUT ART Mondays
April 13, 20, 27, May 4
Art Room
Alaina Enslen is WILD ABOUT ART Tuesdays
April 14, 21, 28, May 5
Art Room
Miss Susan Walsh teaches Kids Yoga in a fun and educational way. Incorporating music, books, and lots of fun props! Yoga can help build your child’s self-esteem, focus, and aids in balance. Movement such as yoga can also help ease anxiety, and give your child a healthy awareness of their body. Mondays
April 13, 20, 27, May 4
Cafeteria
Mike Takeuchi
Dig in the dirt and learn about planting and the environment at the COH Garden!
Thursdays
April 16, 23, 30, May 7
Garden
Jed Madayag
Come play Gaga Ball, Kick Ball, Four Square, and Basketball after school! This clubs meets outside in all weather!
Wednesdays
April 16, 23, 30, May 7
Outside
Cooking with Chef Heather!
Wednesdays
April 15, 22, 29, May 6
Cafeteria
April 13, 14, 15, 16, 17
7:45-8:45 am
May 11, 12, 13, 14, 15
7:45-8:45am
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!