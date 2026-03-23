Spring 2026 Kindred Sweater Order Form

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Youth crewneck sweater, Heather Forest, S-XL
Youth Hoodie, Storm Blue, S-XL
Youth Hoodie, Bone, S-XL
Youth Hoodie, Alpine Green, S-XL
Adult Crewneck, White, S-3XL. Size 2XL and up are an additional $10 each.
Adult Crewneck, Parchment, S-3XL. Size 2XL and up are an additional $10 each.
Adult Crewneck, Cypress Green, S-3XL.
Note: This color looks more like the youth hoodie color "Alpine Green", in person. It is much softer and a bit more green blue than it appears.
Size 2XL and up are an additional $10 each.
Adult Crewneck, Saltwater, S-3XL.
Size 2XL and up are an additional $10 each.
Adult Crewneck, Saltwater, S-3XL.
Note: This is a deeper green than Cypress.
Size 2XL and up are an additional $10 each.
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