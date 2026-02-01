Lady Dragon Lacrosse Association

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Lady Dragon Lacrosse Association

About this shop

Spring 2026 LDL Accessory Shop

Custom LDL LokoSphere Goggle Band item
Custom LDL LokoSphere Goggle Band
$22

Black band with "LADY DRAGON LACROSSE" in white font.

  • Soft form fitting, stretchy neoprene
  • Adjustable Velcro closures
  • Ponytail portal
  • One size fits most
  • Fits goggles with loop holes near frame

This is a pre-order item. Expected delivery date of about 2-3 weeks after pop-up shop closes.


Note: Price includes 8.25% state and local sales tax

LDL Trucker Hat item
LDL Trucker Hat
$34

This Oh Sew Brittany creation features a 3" custom embroidered patch on an all-black 5-panel high-crown mesh-back trucker hat with seamless foam front panel and visor rope. One size fits most older children and adults with an adjustable plastic snap closure for a custom fit (6 1/2 - 7 5/8). 


This is a pre-order item. Expected delivery date of about 3-4 weeks after pop-up shop closes.


Note: Price includes 8.25% state and local sales tax

LDL Logo Car Magnet item
LDL Logo Car Magnet
$8

Dimensions: 5.5" diameter


Made from heavy-duty, weatherproof magnetic vinyl, these car magnets are built to handle the outdoors. Printed in full color on durable 30-mil magnetic vinyl, they hold strong at highway speeds, resist UV and weather, and remove cleanly without damaging your vehicle. Perfect for showing LDL support wherever you drive.


This is a pre-order item. Expected delivery date of about 2 weeks after pop-up shop closes.


Note: Price includes 8.25% state and local sales tax

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