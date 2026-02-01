Spring 2026 LDL Accessory Shop

This Oh Sew Brittany creation features a 3" custom embroidered patch on an all-black 5-panel high-crown mesh-back trucker hat with seamless foam front panel and visor rope. One size fits most older children and adults with an adjustable plastic snap closure for a custom fit (6 1/2 - 7 5/8).





This is a pre-order item. Expected delivery date of about 3-4 weeks after pop-up shop closes.





Note: Price includes 8.25% state and local sales tax