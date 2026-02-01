Spring 2026 LDL Accessory Shop

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Black band with "LADY DRAGON LACROSSE" in white font.
This is a pre-order item. Expected delivery date of about 2-3 weeks after pop-up shop closes.
Note: Price includes 8.25% state and local sales tax
This Oh Sew Brittany creation features a 3" custom embroidered patch on an all-black 5-panel high-crown mesh-back trucker hat with seamless foam front panel and visor rope. One size fits most older children and adults with an adjustable plastic snap closure for a custom fit (6 1/2 - 7 5/8).
This is a pre-order item. Expected delivery date of about 3-4 weeks after pop-up shop closes.
Note: Price includes 8.25% state and local sales tax
Dimensions: 5.5" diameter
Made from heavy-duty, weatherproof magnetic vinyl, these car magnets are built to handle the outdoors. Printed in full color on durable 30-mil magnetic vinyl, they hold strong at highway speeds, resist UV and weather, and remove cleanly without damaging your vehicle. Perfect for showing LDL support wherever you drive.
This is a pre-order item. Expected delivery date of about 2 weeks after pop-up shop closes.
Note: Price includes 8.25% state and local sales tax
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